Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress
Image Source: Getty / Joshua Blanchard

One of the hottest shows on TV, Outlander, has one of the hottest stars on TV: Sam Heughan. As one half of the gorgeous fantasy couple that plays Jamie and Claire on the show (which comes back for season three on Sept. 10), Sam's chemistry with co-star Caitriona Balfe is so hot that fans have speculated for years that they're an item. Alas, it's not true (but what they are is really cute BFFs), and in fact, Sam has been dating another actress for the past year or so. Keep reading to find out who the hot Scot is currently linked to.

MacKenzie Mauzy

Image Source: Getty / Joshua Blanchard

Sam Heughan has been linked to Into the Woods actress MacKenzie Mauzy since 2016 and the pair seemed to confirm their relationship when they attended a 2017 Oscars after-party together. Since then, things seem to have only heated up. The two aren't shy, posing with each other on their Instagram accounts, and Sam did perhaps the most romantic thing a famous person can do for their girlfriend in this modern age: he asked for fans on social media to stop bullying her after people began leaving mean-spirited comments on her Instagram pictures after news of their romance came out last year.

