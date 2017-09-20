A Detailed Timeline of Sophie Monk's Past Relationships

Back in February, it was announced that Sophie Monk would be Australia's next Bachelorette. She told us at the Logies that she'd reached out to the show to express her interest, and is really hoping to meet "someone kind".

There's no denying the Sophie's appointment was a surprise. Previous Bachelorettes, Sam Frost and Georgia Love came to the show relatively unknown, fresh faces, but Sophie has had decades in the public eye and her relationships have been hotly followed.

Sophie has been engaged twice, first to a pop star, and then a French businessman, and had a series of fleeting relationships — one with Sam Worthington just months before he met his now-wife, Lara Bingle. In fact, lots of Sophie's ex's have moved on to get married and start families, and it's clear Sophie has had her heart broken many times. All of which makes us more and more hopeful for Sophie and excited that she might find her guy on her season of The Bachelorette.

Scroll, for a detailed timeline of Sophie's love life.