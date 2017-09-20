 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"
Award Season
Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice

Who Has Sophie Monk Dated?

A Detailed Timeline of Sophie Monk's Past Relationships

View In Slideshow
A Detailed Timeline of Sophie Monk's Past Relationships
Image Source: Getty

Back in February, it was announced that Sophie Monk would be Australia's next Bachelorette. She told us at the Logies that she'd reached out to the show to express her interest, and is really hoping to meet "someone kind".

There's no denying the Sophie's appointment was a surprise. Previous Bachelorettes, Sam Frost and Georgia Love came to the show relatively unknown, fresh faces, but Sophie has had decades in the public eye and her relationships have been hotly followed.

Sophie has been engaged twice, first to a pop star, and then a French businessman, and had a series of fleeting relationships — one with Sam Worthington just months before he met his now-wife, Lara Bingle. In fact, lots of Sophie's ex's have moved on to get married and start families, and it's clear Sophie has had her heart broken many times. All of which makes us more and more hopeful for Sophie and excited that she might find her guy on her season of The Bachelorette.

Scroll, for a detailed timeline of Sophie's love life.

Related
Watch Sophie Monk Wreak Havoc on This Bondi Yoga Class
Georgia and Lee Weigh in on the Newly Appointed Bachelorette Sophie Monk
2005 - 2006: Jason Statham
2005 - 2006: Jason Statham
Image Source: Getty

Sophie and Jason dated casually for a few months after his seven-year relationship with Kelly Brook ended.

1 / 10
2006 - 2008: Benji Madden
2006 - 2008: Benji Madden
Image Source: Splash News Online

Sophie and Benji started dating in 2006, and got engaged in January 2007. But by Feb. 2008 the relationship was over and Sophie's agent made the announcement, "Sophie and Benji have officially split. The decision was mutual and they remain amicable."

2 / 10
2008: Ryan Seacrest
2008: Ryan Seacrest
Image Source: Getty

After her first engagement ended, Sophie was spotted out on dates with Ryan Seacrest in April 2008.

3 / 10
2010: John Diaz
2010: John Diaz
Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

In July 2010, Sophie told the Kyle and Jackie O show that her and her plastic surgeon boyfriend John Diaz were officially over after she caught him in bed with another woman. They two seemed to briefly reconcile the next month when they were spotted in LA holding hands, but it wasn't for long.

4 / 10
2010: Kevin Connolly
2010: Kevin Connolly
Image Source: Splash News Online

During her break from John Diaz, Sophie was spotted in West Hollywood on a romantic date with Entourage star Kevin Connolly. The two had met back in 2007 when Sophie appeared on the show.

5 / 10
2010: Russell Simmons
2010: Russell Simmons
Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

In late 2010, there was speculation that Sophie and Russell Simmons had something more than just a working relationship. He was producing her then upcoming reality show, Bigger Than Paris, and the two looked very close. i.e. he was seen grabbing her bum.

6 / 10
2011: Jimmy Esebag
2011: Jimmy Esebag
Image Source: Getty / Handout

In Jan. 2011, Sophie announced her engagement to French businessman Jimmy Esebag, again, on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. "I got engaged, and I kept it quiet so no one's heard much about him . . . He's a keeper. It feels right — I think you know when you know," she said of Jimmy who was 20 years her senior. But a few months later she announced on Chelsea Lately that they had separated. On the show Sophie joked she might "turn Samantha Ronson," which in 2011 meant "start dating women".

7 / 10
2013: Sam Worthington
2013: Sam Worthington
Image Source: Getty

Sophie and Sam Worthington tried to downplay their dates in April 2013 — saying it was a business venture — but a few weeks later, Sophie was forced to confirm the relationship in a prank on her radio show. But it wasn't to be! By October Sam told a rival radio show that he was "smitten" with his new girlfriend Lara Bingle. Sophie later said that seeing Lara and Sam together so soon after their breakup really hurt, even though she "wasn't totally in love" with him.

8 / 10
2014: Sophie Joins Tinder
2014: Sophie Joins Tinder
Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Sophie publicly joined Tinder in early 2014, and talking about it on her radio show. During this time she also denied rumours she was dating Buddy Franklin. Sophie said her radio crew were responsible for signing her up, as they knew she was lonely.

9 / 10
2017: Sophie Becomes the Bachelorette
2017: Sophie Becomes the Bachelorette
Image Source: Getty

And now, Sophie, 37, begins her journey as Australia's third Bachelorette. She will meet a gaggle of eligible men, and we just hope there's one that she falls head-over-heels for.

10 / 10
Join the conversation
The Bachelorette AustraliaCelebrity RelationshipsThe BacheloretteSophie Monk
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette US: Where to Follow Rachel's Contestants on Social Media
by Maggie Pehanick
Why Rachel Lindsay Wasn't Settling on The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette: Accusations of Rachel "Settling" Take Away Her Agency
by Nicole Weaver
Ultimate Bachelorette Viewing Party Essentials
The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Party: Everything You Need For Finale Night
by Alexandra Whiting
The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Bachelors
The Bachelorette
Meet the 18 Bachelors Who Will Compete for Sophie Monk's Heart
by Ashling Lee
Sophie Monk Meeting the Contestants The Bachelorette 2017
The Bachelorette
Here's Your First Look at the Contestants on The Bachelorette
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds