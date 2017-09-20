20/9/17 20/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelorette Who Has Sophie Monk Dated? A Detailed Timeline of Sophie Monk's Past Relationships 20 September, 2017 by Alexandra Whiting 55 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Back in February, it was announced that Sophie Monk would be Australia's next Bachelorette. She told us at the Logies that she'd reached out to the show to express her interest, and is really hoping to meet "someone kind". There's no denying the Sophie's appointment was a surprise. Previous Bachelorettes, Sam Frost and Georgia Love came to the show relatively unknown, fresh faces, but Sophie has had decades in the public eye and her relationships have been hotly followed. Sophie has been engaged twice, first to a pop star, and then a French businessman, and had a series of fleeting relationships — one with Sam Worthington just months before he met his now-wife, Lara Bingle. In fact, lots of Sophie's ex's have moved on to get married and start families, and it's clear Sophie has had her heart broken many times. All of which makes us more and more hopeful for Sophie and excited that she might find her guy on her season of The Bachelorette. Scroll, for a detailed timeline of Sophie's love life. 2005 - 2006: Jason Statham Image Source: Getty Sophie and Jason dated casually for a few months after his seven-year relationship with Kelly Brook ended. 1 / 10 2006 - 2008: Benji Madden Image Source: Splash News Online Sophie and Benji started dating in 2006, and got engaged in January 2007. But by Feb. 2008 the relationship was over and Sophie's agent made the announcement, "Sophie and Benji have officially split. The decision was mutual and they remain amicable." 2 / 10 2008: Ryan Seacrest Image Source: Getty After her first engagement ended, Sophie was spotted out on dates with Ryan Seacrest in April 2008. 3 / 10 2010: John Diaz Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire In July 2010, Sophie told the Kyle and Jackie O show that her and her plastic surgeon boyfriend John Diaz were officially over after she caught him in bed with another woman. They two seemed to briefly reconcile the next month when they were spotted in LA holding hands, but it wasn't for long. 4 / 10 2010: Kevin Connolly Image Source: Splash News Online During her break from John Diaz, Sophie was spotted in West Hollywood on a romantic date with Entourage star Kevin Connolly. The two had met back in 2007 when Sophie appeared on the show. 5 / 10 2010: Russell Simmons Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire In late 2010, there was speculation that Sophie and Russell Simmons had something more than just a working relationship. He was producing her then upcoming reality show, Bigger Than Paris, and the two looked very close. i.e. he was seen grabbing her bum. 6 / 10 2011: Jimmy Esebag Image Source: Getty / Handout In Jan. 2011, Sophie announced her engagement to French businessman Jimmy Esebag, again, on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. "I got engaged, and I kept it quiet so no one's heard much about him . . . He's a keeper. It feels right — I think you know when you know," she said of Jimmy who was 20 years her senior. But a few months later she announced on Chelsea Lately that they had separated. On the show Sophie joked she might "turn Samantha Ronson," which in 2011 meant "start dating women". 7 / 10 2013: Sam Worthington Image Source: Getty Sophie and Sam Worthington tried to downplay their dates in April 2013 — saying it was a business venture — but a few weeks later, Sophie was forced to confirm the relationship in a prank on her radio show. But it wasn't to be! By October Sam told a rival radio show that he was "smitten" with his new girlfriend Lara Bingle. Sophie later said that seeing Lara and Sam together so soon after their breakup really hurt, even though she "wasn't totally in love" with him. 8 / 10 2014: Sophie Joins Tinder Image Source: Getty / GVK/Bauer-Griffin Sophie publicly joined Tinder in early 2014, and talking about it on her radio show. During this time she also denied rumours she was dating Buddy Franklin. Sophie said her radio crew were responsible for signing her up, as they knew she was lonely. 9 / 10 2017: Sophie Becomes the Bachelorette Image Source: Getty And now, Sophie, 37, begins her journey as Australia's third Bachelorette. She will meet a gaggle of eligible men, and we just hope there's one that she falls head-over-heels for. 10 / 10