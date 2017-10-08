Who Has Winona Ryder Dated? See Her Star-Studded Roster of Exes

Winona has been dating fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011, and the two have walked the red carpet together at many high-profile events. In a 2016 interview with The Edit, Winona opened up about why she's never been married. "I'm a serial monogamist," she said. "I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there's anything wrong with divorce, but I don't think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high. But I've been happily with someone for quite a while now."