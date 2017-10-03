In "Does This Mean I Still Have a Chance?" News, Idris Elba Is Dating a Former Pageant Queen

Image Source: Getty / J. Countess

Idris Elba might be one of the most eligible non-bachelors in Hollywood right now (if that's even a thing). Yes, the extremely sexy British actor that we all have a ball lusting over isn't exactly single. Hear that? It's the sound of your heart breaking.

Idris is currently dating Sabrina Dhowre, a 29-year-old Somali model who is also a former Miss Vancouver. He opened up about his love while promoting the film The Mountain Between Us — it was while shooting the movie in Canada with Kate Winslet that he and Sabrina met — telling People, "Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special." The two made their first public appearance as a couple when they hit the red carpet together for the film's Toronto Film Festival premiere in September.

Before falling for Sabrina, Idris was in a relationship with makeup artist Naiyana Garth. They dated from 2013 to 2016, during which time Naiyana gave birth to the couple's son, Winston. Idris has also been married twice previously: to lawyer Sonya Hamlin for six months in 2006 and to another makeup artist, Hanne Norgaard, from 1999 to 2003. He and Hanne have a daughter together, 15-year-old Isan, who has accompanied her famous dad on the red carpet at premieres and award shows.