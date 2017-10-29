 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Who Is Jack's Brother on This Is Us?

What We Know About That Shocking Jack Twist on This Is Us

Warning: major spoilers for This Is Us ahead.

This Is Us certainly knows how to leave us wanting more. During the season two episode "Brothers," it is revealed that Jack Pearson actually has a mysterious brother. While camping with young Randall and Kevin in the woods, Jack learns that his father is very ill, but decides not to visit him one last time. Even though he assures Rebecca that "that man has been dead to [him]" for a long time, he later finds it hard to sleep as he reflects on his childhood.

The episode then flashes back to a young Jack in the car with his father. They're supposed to be going on a fishing trip when his dad makes a pit stop at a bar to have a few drinks. As young Jack patiently waits in the car, a little boy with glasses named Nicky wakes up from his nap in the backseat and asks where their dad is. That's right! There are two Pearson boys — or, at least, there were.

While Rebecca sleeps in the bed, Jack heads downstairs to find a box in the basement. As he opens the tin container, he flips through a handful of envelopes before looking at a photo of himself during the Vietnam War. But as the camera pans out, it also shows a young man in glasses wearing a shirt with a Pearson tag.

While it can be assumed that the man in the photo (and the flashback) is Jack's brother, we can't help but wonder one thing: is he still alive? This Is Us is certainly known for its heartbreaking twists, after all. During season one flashbacks, it's obvious that Jack is still holding in a lot of trauma from Vietnam. Could that be because he lost his brother while he was there? Milo Ventimiglia (the actor behind Jack Pearson) did say that we are going to get more glimpses of his time in the war in the coming episodes. It seems like Jack's death isn't the only one we should be worried about this season.

Image Source: NBC
Join the conversation
This Is UsTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds