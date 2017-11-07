 Skip Nav
Who Is Kendall Jenner Dating?

Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend? Get to Know NBA Player Blake Griffin

Image Source: Getty / Kevork Djansezian

Kendall Jenner has made headlines these past couple months thanks to her blossoming new romance with NBA player Blake Griffin. The model and Los Angeles Clippers power forward were first linked in September after being spotted out on dinner dates on both coasts, and on Nov. 2, Blake helped celebrate Kendall's 22nd birthday along with family and friends at a party in LA. Most recently, Kendall sat courtside to watch her man and his team take on the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center.

At first, a source close to Kendall told Us Weekly that she and Blake "have been hanging out a lot and are having fun together," though new reports from People allude to something more serious. "They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately. When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him."

Image Source: Getty / Thearon W. Henderson

It certainly isn't the first time a Kardashian-Jenner woman has dated an NBA player — Kim Kardashian was briefly married to Kris Humphries in 2011, while Khloé wed Lamar Odom in 2009 and is currently expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson — but Blake is also a star in his own right: the 6'10", 28-year-old Oklahoma native has been playing for the Clippers since 2009. His father, Tommy Griffin, was also a basketball player who coached his son's high school team. Blake has two children from his previous romance with Brynn Cameron; they welcomed son Ford and daughter Finley during their six-year relationship before calling off their engagement in July.

