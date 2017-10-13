Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects

Jason Blossom's murder may have been solved last season, but it looks like Riverdale has another killer on the loose. During the season two premiere, the series takes a dark and twisted turn when Miss Grundy is killed in cold blood in her own home. If her death isn't enough to send shivers down your spine, the mysterious killer also appears to be the same man who shot Fred Andrews in Pop's in season one. Needless to say, we have a lot of questions. What does he want? Why is he doing this? And more importantly, who is he? Bear with us as we try to break down the most likely suspects.



1. The Blossoms

This one certainly seems like a long shot, seeing that Cheryl and Penelope are literally escaping a burning house the night before Fred is shot. But the family does have a reputation for murdering people, so they can't be discredited.

2. The Southside Serpents

Even though the Serpents say they have nothing to do with Fred's shooting, we can't help but wonder if there is more to the motorcycle gang than meets the eye. After all, they are willing to torture one of their own to get information. There's no telling what they would do to someone who isn't a Serpent.

3. Sheriff Keller

Anyone else feel like the sheriff is a bit hesitant when it comes to finding Fred's shooter? Maybe after Jason Blossom's murder investigation, Kevin's dad has gone to the dark side and decided to take the law into his own hands.

4. Hal Cooper

OK, this might sound crazy, but of all the characters on the show, Hal fits the description of the killer the best. He has the same build and has light eyes. He and Alice are also two of the few people who know about Miss Grundy's affair with Archie. But would he actually go as far as murdering someone?

5. Mary Andrews

Shortly after the premiere, one fan tossed out the idea that Archie's mum is the new big bad this season, and the theory is actually pretty convincing. As the fan points out, last season she tries to convince Archie to move with her to Chicago, but he refuses because he wants to stay with his dad. Maybe has always been secretly jealous of their father-son bond and decides to send a shooter after her ex. This could explain why Miss Grundy is the next victim. Perhaps she wants revenge for the teacher taking advantage of her son. Still not convinced? During the wedding dream sequence, Mary is spotted sitting next to the Blossoms, who are known murderers. Something tells us that wasn't just by coincidence. She even winks at Fred!

5. Hiram Lodge

We almost want to clump the Lodge family matriarch and patriarch together, because let's be real — they both have their own motives for murder. Then again, while Hiram was certainly the number one suspect when it came to Fred's shooting, something tells us that he could care less about a predatory music teacher he's never met.

6. Hermione Lodge

If we're being completely honest here, Hermione starts acting incredibly shady the moment she steps into the hospital during the season two premiere. She may seem like Hiram's faithful wife, but something tells us she's got a few tricks up her sleeve. Perhaps she went behind her husband's back and teamed up with an unknown man to do the job for her?