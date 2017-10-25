Surprise, Surprise: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Dating Yet Another Model

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty / Brooks Kraft

It's been nearly six months since Leonardo DiCaprio split from model Nina Agdal, and he hasn't slowed down when it comes to wooing more models. Last week, Leo was seen leaving a club in LA with Juliette Perkins, a model from New Zealand who recently turned 19 years old.

A post shared by Juliette Perkins (@juliette_perkins1) on

In August, Page Six reported that the 42-year-old Oscar winner was hanging out with 23-year-old German model Lorena Rae after they were spotted on a couple of dates in NYC. He also reunited with ex-girlfriend Toni Garrn for dinner in the Big Apple in late September.

