 Skip Nav
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
Dance Videos
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
Music
Holy Sh*t, Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Are So, So, So Loaded

Who Is the Lord of Light on Game of Thrones?

Who Is the "Lord of Light" on GOT? The Night Is Dark and Full of Answers

"R'hllor." "The Lord of Light." "The Fire God." All of these terms are used interchangeably on Game of Thrones, but many fans still aren't sure exactly who this mysterious deity actually is. If you're one of them, don't worry: the night is dark and full of answers about this confusing religion from the series.

The religion of R'hllor is based out of Essos, where fire priests and priestesses (like Melisandre) train in their faith. The faith has many facets, but it boils down to this: light and darkness are intertwined and cannot exist without one another. The Lord of Light is just that: a god of light and warmth, eternally facing down another entity of darkness, cold and death. This is why so many worship practices involve fire — it banishes the cold and darkness by creating warmth and light in the image of R'hllor.

Unlike the polytheistic beliefs of other Westerosi faiths like The Seven and the Old Gods, prophets of R'hllor reject the idea of any god but their own. While many citizens of the Seven Kingdoms are sceptical of the Fire God, we have seen proof over the course of GOT that he exists. Remember the demon shadow baby that assassinates Renly Baratheon, or how Jon Snow is brought back to life? There's no denying that R'hllor is powerful, even if we haven't actually seen the god manifested physically.

A few notable believers from the series include Melisandre, Thoros of Myr, Beric Dondarrion and — recently, thanks to a vision in the flames he fears so much — Sandor "The Hound" Clegane. Because the religion is so brutal in its sacrifices (RIP Shireen) and its harsh attitude toward non-believers and false gods, it's not exactly broadly appealing . . . but perhaps a powerful god of light and fire is exactly what's needed to combat the cold and darkness of the Night King and his cronies Beyond the Wall. Could R'hllor be the answer to defeating the White Walkers? Only time will tell!

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Hashtags
by Alexandra Whiting
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds