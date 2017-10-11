Meghan Markle's Squad of BFFs Is Packed With Powerful and Strong Women

While Meghan has her ultra close circle of girlfriends, it's only TV producer Lindsay whom she refers to as her "best friend," and the pair go back a long way. Lindsay and Meghan met when they were both studying at Northwestern University, and their friendship was sparked when they took the same Toni Morrison literature class in their freshman year. Lindsay now lives in New York, but she revealed in an interview, "We're the kind of friends who can be 3,000 miles away and still be talking about or thinking the same thing, and even texting each other the same thing at the same time miles away."
Meghan spends a lot of time with Lindsay during her frequent trips to NYC, and Lindsay often goes to stay with her friend in Toronto, revealing of one particular visit, "She picked out a specific candle to light in 'my room,' which I call it — a scent that was so me, that she knew I'd love." Lindsay even based a character in her novel, What Pretty Girls Are Made Of, on Meghan. Last year, Meghan was maid of honour when Lindsay got married, and she accompanied her BFF to Greece on a bachelorette break beforehand.