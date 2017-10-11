 Skip Nav
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
Who Are Meghan Markle's Friends?

Meghan Markle's Squad of BFFs Is Packed With Powerful and Strong Women

Meghan Markle's Squad of BFFs Is Packed With Powerful and Strong Women
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

It's all very well being an actress, model, lifestyle guru, globe-trotting humanitarian, and potential princess-in-training, but who do you hang out with while you're doing it all? Meghan Markle has spent years forming a close-knit set of friends who reflect her world view, work ethic, and Insta-brunch style, and they have become an even stronger support system since her relationship with Prince Harry became public almost a year ago. From a Pilates queen to political royalty, meet the inner circle who will be filling Meghan's side of the church if she and Harry get married . . .

Jessica Mulroney: The Star Stylist

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Meghan's friends can be roughly split into groups based on the cities where she spends most of her time. In Toronto, where she shoots Suits, her closest girlfriend is former-bridal-PR-turned-stylist Jessica Mulroney. Jessica now styles the Canadian Prime Minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, and has set up a charity called The Shoebox Project, which collects and distributes boxes of small luxury items to women's shelters, so she and Meghan have a lot in common with their shared love of fashion and philanthropy.

Jessica and her husband — son of former Canadian Prime Minister Ben Mulroney — have twin sons and a daughter, and Meghan spends quality time with them, calling their house her "home away from home." She also gives them cute shout-outs on her Instagram account, saying things like, "Thanks for always making me feel part of the family." Whenever Meghan is based in town, she and Jessica head out for Sunday lunch, go to Toronto Soho House for girls' nights out, and take in local sporting events, showing their love for the Blue Jays and Raptors. Meghan and Jessica have also vacationed together in places like Italy, and it was Jessica who joined Meghan and Prince Harry for the closing ceremony of the recent Invictus Games.

Markus Anderson: The Royal Matchmaker

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

A figure who is often by Meghan's side is the man she refers to as her dogs' "uncle." The Ontario-born Soho House Group consultant started out as a waiter at the boho-chic members club in London before working his way up to global membership director and then consultant. He met Meghan when he moved to Toronto in 2012 to set up a branch of the club there, once saying of his role, "When Soho House decides to open in a new city, I'm one of the first people sent out to get to know the city, the creatives that live there, and determine who we want to involve in the house."

Meghan and Markus spend a lot of time together, often hanging out in Meghan's garden with a bottle of wine or socialising with mutual friends in New York and LA. They have travelled the world together — including Madrid last year — and often act as each other's dates for media events and weddings. Meghan once paid tribute to her friend on her Instagram account, saying, "What would I do without you, my loving, supportive, and endlessly fun friend?? I know what . . . I would be bored, and life would be infinitely less interesting. I love you SO much." It was Markus who introduced Meghan and Prince Harry, and Markus, too, was in the VIP box with Meghan and Harry at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Abigail Spencer: The Birthday Twin

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

The two actresses met when they worked together on Suits and soon became very close — they even have the exact same birthday: Sept. 4, 1981. The pair socialised and hung out privately a lot when they were both on the show, and even when Abigail moved on to new roles in Timeless and Grey's Anatomy, she and Meghan have remained close. Most recently, they met up in New York City.

Sarah Rafferty: The Suits "Sister Wife"

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

The Suits cast are exceptionally close, and Meghan's best girlfriend on the show is Sarah, whom she calls her "Suits "sister wife." Meghan even gave her a sweet tribute on Instagram at one point, writing, "The best mama, the bearer of sage advice, and today, she is the birthday girl. My sweet friend, I love your pilgrim soul." Meghan has also posted about Sarah's daughter, Oona, who drew Meghan a picture for her trailer.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: The Political Powerhouse

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

When Meghan has a girls' night out, it calls for a photobooth takeover with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife and their mutual friend Jessica Mulroney. Sophie is a former TV showbiz reporter who has known her husband since childhood but only started dating him after they co-hosted a charity ball together. They married in 2005 and have three children, and Sophie is now an ambassador for numerous charities, including the Canadian Mental Health Organisation and the Canadian Cancer Association.

Benita Litt: The Business Brain

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Hopping over to her hometown of LA, Meghan spends much of her time there with one of her oldest friends, Benita, Benita's husband, and their two girls, whom Meghan refers to as her "fairy goddaughters." Benita runs her own agency as a brand curator, helping companies including Netflix, Samsung, and Jo Malone develop their brand identities. Meghan spends her time with Benita and her daughters crafting, cuddling up, ordering in pizza, and even having a little tree-trimming party. Benita and Meghan also holidayed together in Ibiza last year.

Heather Dorak: The Pilates Queen

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

The third confidante in Meghan's close-knit LA group is the owner of Pilates Platinum, Heather Dorak, a former dancer who set up her first Pilates studio just over 10 years ago. Along with Benita, Heather also vacationed with Meghan in Spain last year and was on hand for the tree-trimming social with Benita and her family. Meghan captioned another Instagram post with Benita and Heather with "my whole heart."

Lindsay Jill Roth: The BFF

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

While Meghan has her ultra close circle of girlfriends, it's only TV producer Lindsay whom she refers to as her "best friend," and the pair go back a long way. Lindsay and Meghan met when they were both studying at Northwestern University, and their friendship was sparked when they took the same Toni Morrison literature class in their freshman year. Lindsay now lives in New York, but she revealed in an interview, "We're the kind of friends who can be 3,000 miles away and still be talking about or thinking the same thing, and even texting each other the same thing at the same time miles away."

Meghan spends a lot of time with Lindsay during her frequent trips to NYC, and Lindsay often goes to stay with her friend in Toronto, revealing of one particular visit, "She picked out a specific candle to light in 'my room,' which I call it — a scent that was so me, that she knew I'd love." Lindsay even based a character in her novel, What Pretty Girls Are Made Of, on Meghan. Last year, Meghan was maid of honour when Lindsay got married, and she accompanied her BFF to Greece on a bachelorette break beforehand.

Misha Nonoo: The Fashion Darling

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Another New York bestie is fashion designer and current face of Tresemmé Misha Nonoo. She and Meghan met through mutual friends, and since then, they have travelled the world together, taking in Ibiza and Madrid last year. Misha was born in Bahrain, raised in London, and educated in Paris, and she started her business four years ago. Her designs are favoured by Pippa Middleton, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Meghan often wears her creations — including the now-famous "husband shirt" that she wore to accompany Prince Harry to the wheelchair tennis at the Invictus Games. Misha is separated from her husband, Prince Harry's friend Alexander Gilkes.

Priyanka Chopra: The Bollywood Star

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

The super tight, high-flying actresses met two years ago at the Elle Women in Television dinner and have a bi-coastal friendship that sees them regularly hooking up for lunch, pool dates, girls' nights in, and even a Broadway night out to see Hamilton. Multi-talented Priyanka was crowned Miss World when she was 18 before going on to make over 50 Bollywood films and releasing three singles, including one with Pitbull. She now stars in the series Quantico, has her own production company, and is an ambassador for UNICEF. Priyanka was outspoken about the recent Vanity Fair feature on Meghan, saying, "It would have been nice to write about her, not just her boyfriend. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. It's just a little sexist . . ."

Serena Williams: The Sporty Supernova

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Meghan and Serena met at a charity event three years ago and hit it off immediately. Meghan has since said of Serena, "We are both the same age, have a penchant for hot sauces, and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations — our endless ambition."

Meghan has been courtside for Serena's matches at the US Open and Wimbledon and was also on hand to support her friend when she launched her clothing line at New York Fashion Week last year, while Serena frequently contributed to Meghan's lifestyle site The Tig. Meghan has said of her friend, "She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with a couple of weeks ago in Toronto."

Olivia Palermo: The It Girl

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

The fashion-conscious pair first met at a Marchesa event three years ago and became firm friends. Now Olivia and Meghan stay in regular contact, and often when Meghan is in New York, they will make sure they find the time to hang out together.

