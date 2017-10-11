Meghan Markle's Squad of BFFs Is Packed With Powerful and Strong Women

A figure who is often by Meghan's side is the man she refers to as her dogs' "uncle." The Ontario-born Soho House Group consultant started out as a waiter at the boho-chic members club in London before working his way up to global membership director and then consultant. He met Meghan when he moved to Toronto in 2012 to set up a branch of the club there, once saying of his role, "When Soho House decides to open in a new city, I'm one of the first people sent out to get to know the city, the creatives that live there, and determine who we want to involve in the house."

Meghan and Markus spend a lot of time together, often hanging out in Meghan's garden with a bottle of wine or socialising with mutual friends in New York and LA. They have travelled the world together — including Madrid last year — and often act as each other's dates for media events and weddings. Meghan once paid tribute to her friend on her Instagram account, saying, "What would I do without you, my loving, supportive, and endlessly fun friend?? I know what . . . I would be bored, and life would be infinitely less interesting. I love you SO much." It was Markus who introduced Meghan and Prince Harry, and Markus, too, was in the VIP box with Meghan and Harry at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.