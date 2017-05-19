 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Reasons Why Will Have a Different Narrator in Season 2 — but Who?
Emily Ratajkowski Bikini Pictures
May We All One Day Be as Carefree as Emily Ratajkowski in These Bikini Photos
Celebrity Instagrams
See the First Adorable Photo From Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Wedding
The Royals
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened
NSW Police
Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

Who Is the Narrator in 13 Reasons Why Season 2?

13 Reasons Why Will Have a Different Narrator in Season 2 — but Who?

Now that 13 Reasons Why is officially getting a second season, we're patiently standing by waiting for hints about the next chapter in Hannah's story. Here's a quick rundown of the concrete details we have so far: the episodes will pick up where season one leaves off, Hannah will be a part of the season, there will be flashbacks, we'll see different perspectives, and there will be a narrator . . . but it won't be Hannah. Admittedly, this is what I'm the most curious about when it comes to season two. Hannah is our ticket into Liberty High School; it's her story. If season two isn't about her, then who will be guiding us through the new events? Here are my top choices — and no, I'm not including Clay, since we essentially get his perspective in the first season.

1. Tyler

Tyler is consistently dismissed by his colleagues; his concerns about the tapes are shoved aside as his classmates literally shove him aside. The end of season two opens a huge (terrifying) door for Tyler's story. He has an arsenal of weapons and is possibly planning an attack on his school. I want to know more about how Tyler perceives his peers, especially after that chilling scene in the darkroom. It makes a lot of sense that he would be the focus of season two.

2. Jessica

Hannah's former friend is another person who probably has a much different version of season one's events than Hannah. While she eventually comes to terms with the fact that Hannah is telling the truth what happened at the party, Jessica still maintains that it's Hannah who stopped hanging out with her, not the other way around. A tweet from Netflix confirms that, "Jessica's story will continue as she tried to recover and return to a normal life." Aside from Bryce, she's the only character who is mentioned by name in the mini synopsis, bringing me to . . .

3. Bryce

I know. I don't even like thinking about this, but what if the writers go an entirely different route in season two and challenge us to understand how a monster like Bryce thinks. It's clear from the final episode that Bryce has no remorse for his actions (mostly because he doesn't believe he had done anything wrong), so perhaps we'll see his warped version of the events. Creator Brian Yorkey has said that he wants to see Bryce brought to justice, and it would be fascinating to get his perspective throughout the inevitable trial.

4. Alex

In season one, we're hearing (and seeing) Hannah from beyond the grave. What if in season two, we're hearing Alex while he's in a coma? He lands in critical condition after his apparent suicide attempt at the end of the season, and he's either dead or looking at some serious recovery time. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Heizer said that he thinks it would be "interesting" to continue the story of someone who attempts suicide and doesn't succeed. Format-wise, it makes a lot of sense for Alex to be the narrator; I'm just not sure how they would get his take on the events after his suicide attempt if he's still critically wounded.

5. Tony

Tony, aka Clay's guardian angel, is such a mystery. We know precious little about his family life or his interaction with Hannah. He's much more of an impartial observer during season one than an actual participant. Season two could explore not only his take on Hannah's life and death, but what happens to him going forward. It would round out his life the way we've already gotten to know characters like Clay and Jessica.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
13 Reasons WhyTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
13 Reasons Why
The 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Trailer Is Simultaneously Chilling and Exciting
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Gypsy Trailer and Netflix Release Date
Netflix
The First Trailer For Gypsy Is Here and We Are Ready to Binge
by Genevieve Rota
Brandon Flynn and Miles Heizer Kissing Video
Brandon Flynn
13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn and Miles Heizer Share a Kiss in Emotional Short Film
by Caitlin Hacker
13 Reasons Why Cast Talks About Season 2
Dylan Minnette
13 Reasons Why: The Cast Is Talking Like Season 2 Is Coming
by Maggie Pehanick
Katherine Langford on The Tonight Show May 2017
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford's Reaction to Getting a Tweet From Lady Gaga Is Not What You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
Lili Reinhart
Excuse Us While We Relish Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Adorable Friendship
by Kelsie Gibson
What Does the Netflix Thumbs Up Rating Mean?
Digital Life
Netflix Just Announced a Major Change to Rating TV Shows and Movies
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emily Ratajkowski Mother's Day Bikini Instagram
Celebrity Style
Emily Ratajkowski and Her Mama Updated Their Bikinis With the Smartest Accessory
by Sarah Wasilak
Dylan Minnette's Band Wallows
Music
We Need to Talk About Dylan Minnette's Band — Because It's Really Good!
by Kelsey Garcia
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Alex Theory
13 Reasons Why
We'd Be on Board With 13 Reasons Why Season 2 If It's About This
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Eloise Praino MasterChef 2017 Interview
MasterChef
Eloise Dishes on Her MasterChef Goals Now She's Got the First Immunity Pin
by Ashling Lee
Buy Bella Hadid's Orange Off the Shoulder Top
Celebrity Style
We Know Exactly Where Bella Hadid Got This $130 Top From
by Kate McGregor
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds