Stranger Things: Everything We Know About Season 2's Mysterious New Characters

Hawkins High School is getting a new villain. "A little bit about my character is the Duffers were really vocal with me about playing around with, as you see [in the trailer], monsters as antagonists," the Power Rangers star said. "They wanted to play around with me as a human antagonist, so dropping a little bit of spice into a recipe that you all know and love is an honor. I hope that I can be scary enough."

Although we haven't gotten a clear shot of Montgomery in costume quite yet, there's a brief scene of him shirtless and partying (and sporting a mullet) at the 2:07 minute mark in the season two trailer.