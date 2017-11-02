Taylor Swift's Original "Gorgeous" Lyrics Include a Different Calvin Harris Reference

 Skip Nav
A new, behind-the-scenes video shows the making of Taylor Swift's latest single, "Gorgeous," and it's pretty fascinating to watch her songwriting process. Also intriguing? As Swift plays around with the lyrics, we get a glimpse into some of the phrases that didn't make the final cut — including a likely Calvin Harris reference. The final "Gorgeous" lyrics feature what's probably a nod to her DJ ex: "And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us / He's in the club doing I don't know what." In the new video, though, we see Swift trying a few different takes:

  • "And I've got a boyfriend, he's older than us / I haven't seen him in a couple of months / I go through phases when it comes to love."
  • "And I've got a boyfriend, he's older than us / I haven't seen him in a couple of months / My reputation precedes both of us."

Watch the video above to see Swift's personal video, then check out all the hidden references in her latest music video for "Ready For It."
