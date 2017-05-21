 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Meet All the People in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party
Wedding
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
Wedding
Kate Middleton Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids
Wedding
Kate Middleton Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke

Who Was in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party?

Meet All the People in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Party

Pippa Middleton officially received the title of Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric the younger when she married financier James Matthews in a beautiful ceremony in Berkshire, UK on Saturday. While Kate Middleton did not serve as Pippa's maid of honour because she didn't want to "upstage her sister," Kate seemed to be tasked with keeping all the children on their best behaviour; Kate was spotted giving Princess Charlotte a pep talk and rounding up all the page boys and flower girls, including Prince George and Charlotte, before the ceremony. Here are all the people who were in Pippa and James's wedding party.

The Best Man

James's younger brother Spencer, who starred on the British reality show Made in Chelsea, served as his best man.

The Flower Girls

Princess Charlotte along with Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French, and Avia Horn all wore adorable cream dresses with puffed sleeves and matching flower crowns. Avia is the daughter of Lady Emily Compton, former social editor of Tatler, and Edward Horner, a friend of James.

The Page Boys

Prince George acted as one of the page boys along with Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire, and William Ward.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
James MatthewsCelebrity WeddingsWeddingPippa MiddletonCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Hair
People Are Enraged Over Demi Lovato’s Hairstyle — Is It Cultural Appropriation?
by Perri Konecky
Does Pippa Middleton Have a Royal Title?
Wedding
Pippa Middleton Will Receive This Royal Title Once She Marries James Matthews
by Monica Sisavat
Prince William Quotes About Prince George May 2017
The Royals
4 Things Prince George Is Really Into Right Now
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton Floral Erdem Dress
Celebrity Style
Pippa Middleton Might Be the Bride, But She Just Wore the Perfect Wedding Guest Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Wedding Pictures 2016
Celebrity Instagrams
Relive Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams's Wedding With Even More New Photos
by Monica Sisavat
Wedding
Pippa Middleton's Proposal Wasn't as Public as Kate's, but It'll Still Put You in a Good Mood
by Brittney Stephens
Prince William and Kate Middleton Royal Wedding Video
Wedding
Carve Out 3 Hours, Get Comfortable, and Re-Watch the ENTIRE Royal Wedding
by Brittney Stephens
Dad of Interracial Family Shares Story About Being Biased
Parenting
Dad of Interracial Family Honestly Reveals His Own Biases
by Alessia Santoro
Celebrities at Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding
Wedding
7 Stars Who Were Lucky Enough to Make It Onto the Royal Wedding Guest List
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrity Birth Year Tattoos
The 90S
The Edgy Tattoo Trend Influencers Are Obsessing Over
by Perri Konecky
Are Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Pippa's Wedding?
Wedding
Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte Be in Pippa Middleton's Wedding?
by Brittney Stephens
Pharrell Williams NYU Commencement Speech Video 2017
Feminism
Pharrell Williams Extols the Power of Women in Fiery NYU Commencement Speech
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds