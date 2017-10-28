 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Who Is Playing Queen Elizabeth in The Crown Season 3 and 4?

The Crown Finally Chooses Claire Foy's Replacement For Seasons 3 and 4

The Crown would not be even half as incredible as it is without Claire Foy's stellar performance as Queen Elizabeth II. Sadly, the star of Netflix's sweeping romance will make her last appearance as the iconic royal in season two, which looks just as lavish as the first season. Foy is leaving the show since seasons three and four will show Queen Elizabeth markedly older, and fortunately for fans everywhere, the streaming giant could not have picked a better successor to the role.

Variety reports that Olivia Colman has signed on to play the monarch in the next two seasons of the drama. The British actress has popped up in everything from dark crime dramas like Broadchurch to comedies like Fleabag, but all of her roles have something in common: she nails each and every one of them. Her appearance in 2016's The Night Manager made such an impression that she won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress and was also nominated for an Emmy.

Following up Foy's performance — which earned her a Golden Globe award and Screen Actors Guild award as best actress in a drama — will be no easy feat, but if anyone is up to the task, it's Colman. Hopefully the real Queen Elizabeth, The Crown's number one fan, approves.

Image Sources: Netflix and Getty / Mike Marsland
Join the conversation
Claire FoyThe CrownNetflixTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds