 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already

Who Plays Betty's Brother on Riverdale?

Riverdale Has Finally Cast Betty's Older Brother, and He's Really Hot

A post shared by ♥♥♥♥♥♥ (@hartdenton) on

Riverdale is about to get even more complicated during season two. Not only will Veronica's father (Mark Consuelos) stir up some trouble next season, but we'll finally get to meet Betty's long-lost brother, Chic. Newcomer Hart Denton, who previously appeared on an episode of Fox's Lethal Weapon, has been cast as the eldest Cooper son. Even though he's a bit younger than we were expecting (Alice gave the baby up for adoption when she was still in high school), he definitely has that Cooper family look. So, does that striking blond hair mean the popular theory that FP Jones is the father of Alice's child isn't true? We guess only time will tell.

Chic, who will be a recurring character on the series, is slated to come to town mid-way through the upcoming season. Seeing that Denton is already in Vancouver with the cast, fans are theorizing his big arrival could happen during the recently taped Christmas episode, "Silent Night, Deadly Night." You know what they say: there's no place like home (and a bit of family drama) for the holidays.

Join the conversation
Hart DentonRiverdaleTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Bachelorette
We Didn't See It but Hayden Got Quite a Lot of Time With Sophie on The Bachelorette
by Genevieve Rota
Riverdale Group Costume
Riverdale
The Easy, DIY Riverdale Costumes You'll Want to Rock With Your BFFs
by Laura Marie Meyers
Is Betty Related to Sabrina on Riverdale?
Riverdale
Riverdale: There's a Chance Betty Is Secretly Related to Sabrina and We're Losing It
by Kelsie Gibson
Yoyo+ BabyZen Stroller
Strollers
This French Stroller Reveals How Parisian Women Think About Parenting Differently
by Annie Gabillet
KJ Apa Was in a Car Crash
Celebrity News
KJ Apa Was Involved in a Scary Car Crash After Leaving the Set of Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds