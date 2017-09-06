 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Royals
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"
Outlander
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress
Red Carpet
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns

Who Plays Brianna and Roger on Outlander?

Everything We Know About the Actors Playing Brianna and Roger on Outlander

View In Slideshow
Everything We Know About the Actors Playing Brianna and Roger on Outlander
Image Source: Starz

Despite the fact that Outlander's second season finale packed in plenty of heartbreak and general misery, it had two exciting bright spots: Brianna Randall and Roger Wakefield. Yes, we finally got to see Claire and Jamie's daughter and the grown-up, adopted son of Reverend Wakefield in the flesh! Brianna is played by relative newcomer Sophie Skelton, whose fiery red hair and American accent on the show will no doubt please book readers, while the handsome, scruffy Richard Rankin makes for the perfect Roger. Although we only get to see them do their thing for one episode, there will be plenty of time to see how they fit into seasons three and four. Until the "Droughtlander" is over, keep reading to find out a little bit more about Skelton and Rankin.

Related
Outlander: All the Season 3 Details You Could Ever Want
Sophie Skelton as Brianna

Skelton might play Claire's Boston-born daughter in Outlander, but the actress's American accent isn't legit — she's actually from Cheshire in the UK. As the youngest of her family with two older brothers, she only recently started racking up roles, with her first stint on the British crime thriller DCI Banks in 2012 and later appearances in Doctors and So Awkward. So far, she's been sharing some delightful behind-the-scenes photos of her and her costars on Instagram, so hopefully we'll get a few sneak peeks of season three before it comes back.

1 / 2
Richard Rankin as Roger
Richard Rankin as Roger
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer

The Glasgow-born Rankin seems to be an excellent choice for Roger, bringing a jovial energy to the charismatic, curious Oxford history professor who finds himself crushing on Brianna while helping Claire uncover the truth about Jamie. Although Rankin originally thought he'd end up as an IT guy, his choice to become an actor led him to roles in the Olivier Award-winning play Black Watch and the late-2000s Scottish comedy series Burnistoun. Since then, you've probably seen him in Burnt alongside Bradley Cooper and starring in the critically acclaimed BBC miniseries Thirteen. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Ranking opened up about how he approached playing Roger:

"I read the books. I would have done so anyway. It was a real treat. It's a real privilege to have that kind of resource at hand, because normally you won't have a series of books to turn to for immediate research on a character or role. Unfortunately there isn't a huge backstory in Dragonfly in Amber for Roger. And there isn't much in terms of a foundation for the character and the script. He goes on such an amazing adventure across the books."

2 / 2
Join the conversation
OutlanderTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Outlander
5 New Characters You Should Get to Know Before Outlander Returns
by Quinn Keaney
Jon and Daenerys Holding Hands on Game of Thrones Reactions
TV
The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t
by Alessia Santoro
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at Rugby Game April 2017
Celebrity Twitter
Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Have a BFF Date at a Rugby Game
by Quinn Keaney
Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 Recap
TV
What Happened on Game of Thrones This Week? 30 Seriously Insane Things, For Starters
by Quinn Keaney
Caitriona Balfe Home Style
Outlander
Hey, Outlander Fans! Peek Inside Claire — Ahem — Caitriona Balfe's Stunning Home Life
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds