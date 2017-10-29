 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Who Plays MadMax on Stranger Things?

Who Plays MadMax (aka Maxine) on Stranger Things?

The second season of Stranger Things introduces several new characters, but none become such an integral part of the core group as Maxine, aka MadMax, does. But who is this skateboarding, video game-playing redhead?

Max is played by relative newcomer Sadie Sink, a 15-year-old Texas native who has been acting since she was 10. Sink made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of Annie, playing the titular orphan girl with red curly hair. She later played the younger version of Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience on Broadway, with Helen Mirren starring as the older version of the same character.

Related
There's a New Monster in Stranger Things Season 2, and It's Scarier Than Ever

After a couple of one-off appearances on The Americans and Blue Bloods, Sink landed the role of Anna Friel and Jim True-Frost's onscreen daughter in NBC's drama American Odyssey. (Unfortunately, that was cancelled after one season.)

Max definitely matches up well with the boys, who, on that cusp between childhood and adolescence, are totally smitten with an outspoken girl who plays video games and rides a skateboard. In fact, a tiny love triangle forms between Max, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), but it is handled beautifully and doesn't at all get in the way of the main storylines. Max also gets to have a pretty badass moment late in the season when she finally stands up to her awful stepbrother, Billy.

Related
These Stranger Things and Parks and Rec Doppelgangers Got the Reunion of Our Dreams

If you're looking for more of Sink (before Stranger Things season three, because her involvement in that seems highly likely), check out the 2016 film Chuck, starring Elisabeth Moss, Ron Perlman, and Naomi Watts, or the 2017 film The Glass Castle, starring Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, and (again) Naomi Watts.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsTV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Stranger Things
Exactly Where We Leave Eleven at the End of Stranger Things Season 1
by Ally Bautista
How to Encourage Toddlers to Read
Toddlers
6 Ways to Encourage Your Toddler to Read That Don't Involve Singing the ABCs
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
What Is Negative Reinforcement?
Parenting Tips and Advice
When Negative Reinforcement Works — and When It Fails
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Halloween Games For Adults
Halloween parties
15 Halloween Party Games That Will Spook Your Guests, Not Your Wallet
by Kathryn McLamb
The Block 2017 Finale Recap and Auction Results
Live Blog
The Block 2017 Finale Recap: Who Will Make the Most Money at Auction?
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds