 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Who Plays Mariette in Blade Runner 2049?

If It's Driving You Crazy, This Is Why You Recognise Mariette From Blade Runner 2049

View In Slideshow
If It's Driving You Crazy, This Is Why You Recognise Mariette From Blade Runner 2049
Image Source: Everett Collection

The following contains light spoilers for Blade Runner 2049.

We've all been there: sitting in a cinema, watching a character, and feeling stumped about where you've the actor before. While walking out of Blade Runner 2049, many fans experienced exactly this sensation when considering Mariette, the sex worker who uses an encounter with Officer K (Ryan Gosling) and his AI love interest, Joi (Ana de Armas), to help draw him into the replicant resistance. Surrounded by Hollywood heavy-hitters like Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright, it's frustrating not to immediately recall an actor's roster when they look so damn familiar . . . which is why we're here to help.

Mariette is played by 30-year-old Mackenzie Davis, who has appeared in both movies and on TV since 2012. While she has secured many minor roles throughout her career thus far, there are also several major projects where you've seen Davis before. So if you loved her performance as the stylish and mysterious Mariette, don't let it drive you crazy any longer — this is where you recognise her from.

Black Mirror
Black Mirror
Image Source: Netflix

Davis appears as the central focus of the most emotional — and most important — episode of Black Mirror to date, "San Junipero." Sporting large '80s glasses and a shy demeanor, it's a far cry from her role as the forthcoming Mariette.

1 / 6
The Martian
The Martian
Image Source: Everett Collection

You might have caught Davis as brainy NASA engineer Mindy Park in the 2015 film adaption of The Martian.

2 / 6
Always Shine
Always Shine
Image Source: Everett Collection

Fans of psychological horror no doubt remember Davis from her role as Anna in the 2016 thriller Always Shine.

3 / 6
Freaks of Nature
Freaks of Nature
Image Source: Everett Collection

Davis appeared alongside comedians like Bob Odenkirk and Keegan-Michael Key in this 2016 horror-comedy, which also starred the likes of Vanessa Hudgens and Gossip Girls' Ed Westwick.

4 / 6
That Awkward Moment
That Awkward Moment
Image Source: Everett Collection

In 2014, Davis acted as love interest to Miles Teller in the bro-focused rom-com That Awkward Moment.

5 / 6
Halt and Catch Fire
Halt and Catch Fire
Image Source: Everett Collection

No stranger to channelling '80s vibes, Davis also appears in every season of AMC's series about the computer boom, Halt and Catch Fire.

6 / 6
Join the conversation
Mackenzie DavisBlade Runner 2049Movie CastingMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds