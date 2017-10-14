14/10/17 14/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Mackenzie Davis Who Plays Mariette in Blade Runner 2049? If It's Driving You Crazy, This Is Why You Recognise Mariette From Blade Runner 2049 14 October, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection The following contains light spoilers for Blade Runner 2049. We've all been there: sitting in a cinema, watching a character, and feeling stumped about where you've the actor before. While walking out of Blade Runner 2049, many fans experienced exactly this sensation when considering Mariette, the sex worker who uses an encounter with Officer K (Ryan Gosling) and his AI love interest, Joi (Ana de Armas), to help draw him into the replicant resistance. Surrounded by Hollywood heavy-hitters like Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright, it's frustrating not to immediately recall an actor's roster when they look so damn familiar . . . which is why we're here to help. Mariette is played by 30-year-old Mackenzie Davis, who has appeared in both movies and on TV since 2012. While she has secured many minor roles throughout her career thus far, there are also several major projects where you've seen Davis before. So if you loved her performance as the stylish and mysterious Mariette, don't let it drive you crazy any longer — this is where you recognise her from. Black Mirror Image Source: Netflix Davis appears as the central focus of the most emotional — and most important — episode of Black Mirror to date, "San Junipero." Sporting large '80s glasses and a shy demeanor, it's a far cry from her role as the forthcoming Mariette. 1 / 6 The Martian Image Source: Everett Collection You might have caught Davis as brainy NASA engineer Mindy Park in the 2015 film adaption of The Martian. 2 / 6 Always Shine Image Source: Everett Collection Fans of psychological horror no doubt remember Davis from her role as Anna in the 2016 thriller Always Shine. 3 / 6 Freaks of Nature Image Source: Everett Collection Davis appeared alongside comedians like Bob Odenkirk and Keegan-Michael Key in this 2016 horror-comedy, which also starred the likes of Vanessa Hudgens and Gossip Girls' Ed Westwick. 4 / 6 That Awkward Moment Image Source: Everett Collection In 2014, Davis acted as love interest to Miles Teller in the bro-focused rom-com That Awkward Moment. 5 / 6 Halt and Catch Fire Image Source: Everett Collection No stranger to channelling '80s vibes, Davis also appears in every season of AMC's series about the computer boom, Halt and Catch Fire. 6 / 6 Join the conversation Mackenzie DavisBlade Runner 2049Movie CastingMovies