 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
Music
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!

Who Plays Pennywise the Clown in the It Movie?

You Might Freak the F*ck Out When You See What Pennywise the Clown Looks Like IRL

Image Source: Everett Collection, Getty / Jamie McCarthy

With a new iteration of Stephen King's bone-chilling It coming to the silver screen, that means a fresh take on Pennywise the Clown has also arrived. While the terrifying villain from the 1990 miniseries appeared more as a standard clown, just scarier (crisp white face paint, a red nose, bright red hair, Gwen Stefani in 2000-thin eyebrows), the latest version of Pennywise is significantly more horrifying. So, who's the man underneath the clown's fearsome veneer? Swedish actor Bill Skarsgard.

You might recognise Skarsgard's name thanks to older brother Alexander Skarsgard, famous for True Blood and Big Little Lies or their father, long-time actor and Thor star Stellan Skarsgard. It also isn't his first foray into horror. After racking up a host of roles in movies like Simple Simon (for which he was nominated for the Swedish equivalent of an Oscar), Anna Karenina, and Victoria, he starred on all three seasons of Netflix's Hemlock Grove as Roman Godfrey, a half vampire.

Since then, he's gone on to play Matthew in the dystopian YA series Allegiant and German informant Merkel in this Summer's spy thriller Atomic Blonde.

So, while you might feel your heart leap into your throat when you first lay eyes on the new Pennywise — who's grittier, scarred, and giving new meaning to the phrase "ten-head" — just know that there's a pretty sexy, normal Swedish guy underneath all those prosthetics.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
It MovieBill SkarsgardMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
It Movie
If You Love Being Terrified, We Have Good News: There Will Definitely Be an It Sequel
by Quinn Keaney
Who Is Bill Skarsgard?
It Movie
Meet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorise You as Pennywise
by Maggie Pehanick
It Movie Cast 2017
Finn Wolfhard
It: The Full Cast of the Stephen King Remake
by Maggie Pehanick
Olenna Tyrell Cat Memes
Memes
People Are Using Their Pets to Honour the Baddest, Most Iconic B*tch on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
High-Protein Salad Recipes
Recipes
Greens + Chicken = Your New Go-To Healthy Meal
by Nile Cappello
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds