Meet Riverdale's New Reggie! Spoiler Alert — He's Super Hot

Ross Butler may have left Riverdale to star in season two of 13 Reasons Why, but that doesn't mean Reggie is disappearing. A new actor has been cast in the role . . . and he's every bit as hot as Butler. Charles Melton is stepping into the varsity jacket! He's not a total newcomer; he played a model on season five of Glee and Mr. Wu in American Horror Story: Hotel. There's definitely no hard feelings on Butler's part; he posted an Instagram video voicing his gratitude to the show's producers for keeping an Asian-American in the role:

Excited to meet you, New Reggie!