 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Who Plays the Thor Actor in Thor Ragnarok?

Duh — Here's Why Thor: Ragnarok's Bootleg Thor Looks Just Like Chris Hemsworth

Image Source: Disney

While that buzzy Thor: Ragnarok cameo might have totally distracted you in one of the new Marvel movie's earliest scenes, there's another cameo (or two) that we need to talk about. Obviously, Thor: Ragnarok spoilers ahead.

In the aforementioned scene, Thor has just come home to Asgard post-battle to find his father Odin and the kingdom just chillin' and watching a play that tells the tragic story of what happened to Loki. Not only is something amiss (turns out Loki is masquerading as Odin, hence the Loki-worshipping play), but the theater actors are all weirdly familiar. Yes, the guy who plays Loki is Matt Damon, but who is that chunk of man meat playing Thor in front of the real Thor — who looks just like Thor?! Answer: it's Luke Hemsworth!

Yes, Chris Hemsworth's brother Luke, who stars in Westworld, plays an actor playing Thor. (In case you weren't aware of how many of them there are, let me direct you here.) The sexy other-other Hemsworth is a dead ringer for Chris, and now you know why you scratched your head when you laid eyes on him in the movie.

Image Source: Getty /Todd Williamson

It's especially funny since Hemsworth also stars on Westworld with two other Thor: Ragnarok stars: Tessa Thompson and Anthony Hopkins. Oh, and if you're wondering who else crashes the movie in that scene behind Luke and Matt Damon, that's Sam Neill as "actor Odin"!

Image Source: Disney
Join the conversation
Thor RagnarokLuke HemsworthMoviesChris Hemsworth
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Friendships
Chris Hemsworth Says He Wishes He Could Be Chris Pratt, and Honestly, Same
by Terry Carter
Rose Slushie at Muddy Rivers Pool Bar Disney World
Disney Food
Disney World Is Selling Rosé Slushies at a Poolside Bar, and We Need a Vacation
by Erin Cullum
Miley Cyrus Moschino Dress at Thor Premiere 2017
Celebrity Style
Miley Cyrus Rarely Does Red Carpets — but in This Dress, She Can Do Anything
by Sarah Wasilak
Luke Hemsworth Hot Pictures
Westworld
It's Time We Paid Some Solid Attention to Luke Hemsworth
by Genevieve Rota
Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay Home Photos
Celebrity Homes
We Really Want to Holiday at Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay Home
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds