Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys

Robin Wright stepped onto the Emmys red carpet on Monday looking like a vision in black — and by her side, also sporting a gorgeous black gown, was her stunning daughter, Dylan Penn. The 26-year-old model and actress is the first child of Robin and her ex-husband Sean Penn, and was all smiles while posing with her mum, who was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her incredible role as Claire Underwood in House of Cards. In 2015, we got a glimpse of the look-alike duo on the beach during a getaway in Mexico. Keep reading to see their gorgeous mother-daughter outing at the Emmys!