18/9/17 18/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Who Was Robin Wright's Date at the 2017 Emmys? Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys 18 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Robin Wright stepped onto the Emmys red carpet on Monday looking like a vision in black — and by her side, also sporting a gorgeous black gown, was her stunning daughter, Dylan Penn. The 26-year-old model and actress is the first child of Robin and her ex-husband Sean Penn, and was all smiles while posing with her mum, who was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her incredible role as Claire Underwood in House of Cards. In 2015, we got a glimpse of the look-alike duo on the beach during a getaway in Mexico. Keep reading to see their gorgeous mother-daughter outing at the Emmys! RelatedWe're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON 1 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 2 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 3 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 4 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON 5 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON 6 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 7 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON 8 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON 9 / 9 Join the conversation Dylan PennRobin WrightCelebrity KidsAward Season