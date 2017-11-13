Taylor Swift Drops Truth Bombs About Her Whirlwind Romance With Tom Hiddleston in "Getaway Car"

Taylor Swift has done it again, folks. After months of teasing new music, the Grammy-winning singer dropped her much-anticipated sixth album, Reputation, on Friday. And let's just say, this might be her most savage one yet. Not only does she pack in some pretty harsh burns to her former friend, Kanye West, in "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," but she also details some interesting tidbits about her whirlwind romance with Tom Hiddleston in "Getaway Car." Not to mention there seems to be a few nods to her ex Calvin Harris and the drama that ensued when she quickly began dating Tom after their split. See some of the most telling lyrics below.

"The ties were black, the lies were white/The shades of grey in candlelight/I wanted to leave him/I needed a reason." — The black-tie event seems to reference the 2016 Met Gala where Taylor and Tom first met. Even though she was still dating Calvin at the time, the two certainly raised eyebrows when they hit the dance floor together at the event. Is Taylor alluding that she started dating Tom as a reason to leave Calvin?

"You were drivin' the getaway car/We were flyin', but we'd never get far." — Tom and Taylor were certainly known for their jet-setting romance. In the short three months that they dated, the pair was spotted enjoying luxurious "getaways" in Rhode Island, Nashville, the UK, Rome, and even Australia where he was filming Thor: Ragnarok . Seeing that their romance unfolded shortly after her Kim Kardashian "exposed" Taylor on Snapchat, perhaps the singer is saying that she tried to run away from the media with Tom.

"Shoulda know I'd be the first to leave/Think about the place where you first met me." — Shortly after the couple split, there were rumors that Taylor was the one who called it off because Tom reportedly wanted the romance to be more public.

Shortly after the couple split, there were rumors that Taylor was the one who called it off because Tom reportedly wanted the romance to be more public. "While he was runnin' after us, I was screamin', 'go, go, go!'/But with three of us, honey, it's a side show/And a circus ain't a love story/And now we're both sorry (we're both sorry)." — After dropping a few truth bombs about Tom, Taylor proceeds to bring Calvin back into the picture by talking about how their twisted love triangle blew up in their faces. As many fans remember, Calvin went on an infamous rant about the "Gorgeous" singer shortly after she started dating Tom. During an interview with British GQ from 2016, the Scottish DJ later admitted that he regretted lashing out. "The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicised than the relationship itself," he said about his split with Taylor. "When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus." Notice how he references their love as a media circus? Clever, Taylor.

"We were jet-set, Bonnie and Clyde/Until I switch to the other side/To the other side/It's no surprise I turned you in/'Cause us traitors never win." — This lyric is a little tricky. While Taylor admits that she and Tom were like a Bonnie and Clyde playing games with the media, she seems to allude that she was the one who ended up playing Tom in the end. Is this Taylor's way of confirming that their relationship really was all for show?