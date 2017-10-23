 Skip Nav
Ads
Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad
Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarised 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II

Who Is Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" About?

The 1 Lyric That Suggests Taylor Swift's New Song Is About Joe Alwyn

Less than a month before Reputation's release date, Taylor Swift dropped the third single from her highly anticipated sixth studio album on Friday. The track, "Gorgeous," features a funky beat similar to her 1989 album, but it's the flirty lyrics about falling head over heels for a new guy when you're already dating someone else that really has the internet torn.

Even though some fans were quick to assume that the track is about Tom Hiddleston (they met at the Met Gala when Swift was still with Calvin Harris), dedicated Swifties who attended the private listening sessions swear it's about her new beau, Joe Alwyn, and I kind of agree. If you're on the fence, allow me to break down the lyrics below so you can decide for yourself.

  • "You should take it as a compliment / That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk." — Swift seems to be alluding that the guy she's singing about has an accent. However, it's hard to pin down exactly who that is seeing that Hiddleston and Alwyn were both born and raised in London.
  • "And I got a boyfriend — he's older than us / He's in the club doin' I don't know what." — While the second part of the lyric could reference Swift's ex Harris, who is a known DJ, it's the first part of the lyric that has people tripped up. Harris is actually younger than Hiddleston (Harris is 33 and Hiddleston is 36), so she's probably singing about Alwyn, who is 26.
  • "Whisky on ice, sunset and vine." — An interesting part of the lyric video in particular is the way Swift chooses to spell the alcoholic beverage. In the United States, it's usually spelled "whiskey," but guess who spells it without the "e"? England, aka, Hiddleston, and Alwyn's place of origin.
  • "Ocean-blue eyes lookin' in mine / I feel like I might sink and drown and die." — While Hiddleston's eye colour varies from blue to green depending on what he's wearing, the Thor: Ragnarok actor self-identifies with having blue eyes. But do you know who else has blue eyes? Swift's new boyfriend, Alwyn.

So, there you have it — like some of her past singles, the lyrics could pretty much go either way. Of course, I have a feeling that's the whole point. At the beginning of the album, Swift clearly stated that "there will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation." She obviously wants to keep her fans guessing by keeping them on their toes.

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
Join the conversation
Joe AlwynTom HiddlestonMusicTaylor SwiftCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
The 5 Most Telling References in Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous," From Calvin Harris to Her Cats
by Laura Marie Meyers
A-Ha "Take on Me" MTV Unplugged Cover
Music
This Haunting Performance of '80s Classic "Take on Me" Moved an Audience to Tears
by Brinton Parker
'90s Boy Bands Other Than NSYNC and Backstreet Boys
Music
Try to Read This List of '90s Boy Bands Without Saying "I Totally Forgot About Them"
by Quinn Keaney
Josie and the Pussycats "Milkshake" Cover on Riverdale Video
Music
You Won't Be Able to Get Riverdale's Catchy "Milkshake" Cover Out of Your Head
by Kelsie Gibson
Reactions to Taylor Swift's Reputation Secret Sessions
Music
Taylor Swift Hosted a Surprise Listening Party For Fans — at Her House!
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds