30/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Todrick Hall Who Is Todrick Hall? Only 1 of Taylor Swift's Famous Friends Makes a Cameo in Her "LWYMMD" Video 30 August, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson Image Source: Getty / Laura Cavanaugh Taylor Swift may have made references to her celebrity friends in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, but only one of them actually makes a cameo. In the short dance sequence, Todrick Hall serves as one of Taylor's eight backup dancers. While he's certain to gain a lot of attention for his smooth moves, his rise to fame started long before developing a friendship with Miss Swift. Here are some facts you might not have known about the star. 1 He's a Big YouTube Star Todrick, who currently has over 2 million followers on YouTube, gained a huge following with his catchy covers and choreographed flash mobs. Seriously, watch this Disney one and prepare to be amazed. 2 He Got His Start on Broadway Image Source: Getty / Angela Weiss One of his first big breaks was working alongside Fantasia in The Color Purple. He also appeared in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and played the lead in Kinky Boots from November 2016 to March 2017. 3 He Auditioned For American Idol When Joe Jonas Was a Guest Judge Way before he was friends with Taylor, Todrick auditioned for seasons nine of American Idol in front of her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas. He advanced to the semifinals, but was cut during the top 16. 4 He's Actually a Huge Beyoncé Fan Even though Taylor's dance number in "Look What You Made Me Do" is being compared to Beyoncé's "Formation" music video, Todrick is actually a huge fan of the singer. His viral flash mob to "End of Time" caught the attention of Queen Bey in 2011, and he ended up choreographing her "Blow" music video. 5 He Has His Own MTV Show Image Source: Getty / Brad Barket He has a docuseries called Todrick with the network. 6 He Was a Judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Image Source: Getty / Bruce Glikas Todrick appeared as a guest judge on seasons eight and nine and later returned as a full-time judge for RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season two. Todrick HallCelebrity FactsTaylor Swift