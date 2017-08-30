 Skip Nav
Music
Kim and Kanye Reportedly Think Taylor's "Look What You Made Me Do" Is "Pathetic"
Celebrity Twitter
Gwendoline Christie Reveals Her Hilarious Nickname For Kit Harington in This Selfie
Music
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video

Who Is Todrick Hall?

Only 1 of Taylor Swift's Famous Friends Makes a Cameo in Her "LWYMMD" Video

View In Slideshow
Only 1 of Taylor Swift's Famous Friends Makes a Cameo in Her "LWYMMD" Video
Image Source: Getty / Laura Cavanaugh

Taylor Swift may have made references to her celebrity friends in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, but only one of them actually makes a cameo. In the short dance sequence, Todrick Hall serves as one of Taylor's eight backup dancers. While he's certain to gain a lot of attention for his smooth moves, his rise to fame started long before developing a friendship with Miss Swift. Here are some facts you might not have known about the star.

Related
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
1 He's a Big YouTube Star
He's a Big YouTube Star

Todrick, who currently has over 2 million followers on YouTube, gained a huge following with his catchy covers and choreographed flash mobs. Seriously, watch this Disney one and prepare to be amazed.

1 / 6
2 He Got His Start on Broadway
He Got His Start on Broadway
Image Source: Getty / Angela Weiss

One of his first big breaks was working alongside Fantasia in The Color Purple. He also appeared in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and played the lead in Kinky Boots from November 2016 to March 2017.

2 / 6
3 He Auditioned For American Idol When Joe Jonas Was a Guest Judge
He Auditioned For American Idol When Joe Jonas Was a Guest Judge

Way before he was friends with Taylor, Todrick auditioned for seasons nine of American Idol in front of her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas. He advanced to the semifinals, but was cut during the top 16.

3 / 6
4 He's Actually a Huge Beyoncé Fan
He's Actually a Huge Beyoncé Fan

Even though Taylor's dance number in "Look What You Made Me Do" is being compared to Beyoncé's "Formation" music video, Todrick is actually a huge fan of the singer. His viral flash mob to "End of Time" caught the attention of Queen Bey in 2011, and he ended up choreographing her "Blow" music video.

4 / 6
5 He Has His Own MTV Show
He Has His Own MTV Show
Image Source: Getty / Brad Barket

He has a docuseries called Todrick with the network.

5 / 6
6 He Was a Judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race
He Was a Judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race
Image Source: Getty / Bruce Glikas

Todrick appeared as a guest judge on seasons eight and nine and later returned as a full-time judge for RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season two.

6 / 6
Join the conversation
Todrick HallCelebrity FactsTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Does the Royal Family Have a Last Name?
by Michelle Konstantinovsky
Kim and Kanye's Reaction to Taylor Swift's New Song
Music
Kim and Kanye Reportedly Think Taylor's "Look What You Made Me Do" Is "Pathetic"
by Caitlin Hacker
Why Isn't Prince Philip a King?
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
by Brittney Stephens
Right Said Fred Writing Credit on Taylor Swift's Song
Music
People Can't Stop Comparing Taylor Swift's New Single to This Iconic '90s Song
by Quinn Keaney
Princess Diana Bags
The Royals
Princess Diana Has 2 Handbags Named After Her — and They're Still Being Sold Today
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds