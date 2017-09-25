Who Is Travis Scott?
5 Quick Facts About Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend, Travis Scott
On Friday, Sept. 22, TMZ broke the news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child by rapper Travis Scott. Sources say the "Antidote" rapper told his friends Kylie is expecting a baby girl and also seems to have hinted about the baby news in June, tweeting, "Legit happiest day of my life." While the details about Kylie's pregnancy continue to trickle in, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Travis Scott.
- He's a Texas native. The 25-year-old was born in Houston, Texas on April 30, 1992 and grew up in Missouri City, Texas.
- He attended the University of Texas. Before making a name for himself as a rapper, Travis enrolled in college. He eventually dropped out in order to pursue his passion for music.
- He's been dating Kylie for five months. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, began dating in April 2017 after Kylie's breakup with rapper Tyga.
- He briefly dated Rihanna in 2015. Multiple sources confirmed their relationship after the two musicians were spotted cosying up together on numerous occasions.
- His sophomore album debuted at no. 1 on Billboard's album chart. The album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, has gone on to receive a platinum certification in album sales.
