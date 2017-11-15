Who Is Yovanna Ventura?
Who Is Yovanna Ventura? Get to Know Justin Bieber's Ex — and The Weeknd's New Love Interest
By now you're probably aware that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are no longer an item and that she's since rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber. But don't worry, The Weeknd seems to be doing just fine. Over the weekend, the singer was spotted out with none other than Justin's ex Yovanna Ventura at an LA nightclub. According to Us Weekly, The Weeknd "was there hand in hand with Yovanna all night" and "he was parading her around." Before this gets any messier, get to know Yovanna in these four quick facts.
- She's 21 years old. The Dominican model is based in Miami and was born on Nov. 24, 1995.
- She's a model. Yovanna is signed to Wilhelmina Models and has booked campaigns with Good American and Frankie's Bikinis.
- She used to date Justin Bieber. The two first struck up a romance in 2014 and again in 2015. They often shared cuddly, now-deleted Instagram photos with each other on social media, and Yovanna was even on hand to celebrate Justin's 21st birthday on a private island back in March 2015.
- She's a fitness fanatic. Yovanna regularly documents her workouts on social media, and she certainly seems to love showing off her assets.
Image Source: Getty / Ilya S. Savenok