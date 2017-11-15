 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Who Is Yovanna Ventura?

Who Is Yovanna Ventura? Get to Know Justin Bieber's Ex — and The Weeknd's New Love Interest

By now you're probably aware that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are no longer an item and that she's since rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber. But don't worry, The Weeknd seems to be doing just fine. Over the weekend, the singer was spotted out with none other than Justin's ex Yovanna Ventura at an LA nightclub. According to Us Weekly, The Weeknd "was there hand in hand with Yovanna all night" and "he was parading her around." Before this gets any messier, get to know Yovanna in these four quick facts.

  1. She's 21 years old. The Dominican model is based in Miami and was born on Nov. 24, 1995.
  2. She's a model. Yovanna is signed to Wilhelmina Models and has booked campaigns with Good American and Frankie's Bikinis.
  3. She used to date Justin Bieber. The two first struck up a romance in 2014 and again in 2015. They often shared cuddly, now-deleted Instagram photos with each other on social media, and Yovanna was even on hand to celebrate Justin's 21st birthday on a private island back in March 2015.
  4. She's a fitness fanatic. Yovanna regularly documents her workouts on social media, and she certainly seems to love showing off her assets.
Image Source: Getty / Ilya S. Savenok
Join the conversation
Yovanna VenturaThe WeekndCelebrity FactsJustin Bieber
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
LGBTQ
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts: "I'm Proud of You, Australia"
by Genevieve Rota
Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring
The Royals
The Sweet Story Behind Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring We Never Knew Until Now
by Perri Konecky
Katharine McPhee Fitness Interview Health December 2017
Celebrity Fitness
The Way This Actress Stops Negative Self-Talk Is So Simple Yet F*cking Genius
by Perri Konecky
JFK and Marilyn Monroe Affair Details
John F. Kennedy
The Details of JFK's "Affair" With Marilyn Monroe Are Way More Chill Than We've Been Told
by Brittney Stephens
Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017
Celebrity Twitter
It's Official — Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive!
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds