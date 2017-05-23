13 Reasons Why: We Need to See These 13 Sides of the Story on Season 2

Mr. Porter gets ragged on a lot for not recognising the warning signs during his chat with Hannah, but I guarantee he has a lot on his mind. He sees a million students a day, and he's been torturing himself since Hannah's death. I would like his version of how that conversation happens, especially because we already know Hannah's version of events isn't 100 percent accurate. If things did happen the way she describes, then yes, of course Mr. Porter messed up. But perhaps she thought she was being more transparent than she actually was in trying to tell him about her assault?