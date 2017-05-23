 Skip Nav
13 Reasons Why: We Need to See These 13 Sides of the Story on Season 2

13 Reasons Why: We Need to See These 13 Sides of the Story on Season 2
Now that we've had some time to digest the first season of 13 Reasons Why, we're starting to see some blind spots. We already know of at least two instances in which Hannah is likely lying (or telling a skewed version of events), meaning there's more to the story than meets the eye. Season two is on the way, and the creator has confirmed that not only will the story be buoying between past and present day but we will definitely see the perspectives of characters other than Hannah. While we're still gathering information about season two, here are 13 characters who may have more to offer about the time before and after Hannah's death.

Clay
Yes, we see Hannah's story through Clay's eyes in season one. But, it's still Hannah's interpretation of events. Aside from what Clay experiences in the present day (when he's listening to the tapes), we only get inside his head when he's reliving the party and thinking about what he could have done differently. There are still parts of his story that are missing.

Tony
Just who is Tony — don't say he's a guardian angel — and what does he mean to Hannah? We need to go back and fill in the gaps about why Hannah would entrust Tony with the tapes, and he's the only one who can answer that.

Jessica
Hannah's truth is disputed twice over the course of season one, and the first time is when Jessica tells Clay that Hannah is the one who stops hanging out with her and Alex at Monet's — not the other way around. Jessica is pretty adamant about it, so much so that I'd like to see her version of the events.

Jeff
As we all know, Jeff Atkins deserved better . . . or did he? We never get to see Jeff's side of things in season one, and he doesn't even appear in many episodes, but the path to his death is just as important as the events leading up to Hannah's suicide. What don't we know about Jeff?

Bryce
Bryce is obviously a horrible person, I'm not disputing that. What I would be curious to see, though, is exactly how he interprets the people around him. The scene with him and Clay in episode 13 is disturbing and eye-opening; Bryce thinks he's practically doing these girls a favour by raping them. What the hell is he seeing that we're not?

Mr. Porter
Mr. Porter gets ragged on a lot for not recognising the warning signs during his chat with Hannah, but I guarantee he has a lot on his mind. He sees a million students a day, and he's been torturing himself since Hannah's death. I would like his version of how that conversation happens, especially because we already know Hannah's version of events isn't 100 percent accurate. If things did happen the way she describes, then yes, of course Mr. Porter messed up. But perhaps she thought she was being more transparent than she actually was in trying to tell him about her assault?

Justin
Justin is a straight-up mess at the end of season one, but we don't see a lot of what leads him to that dark place. One of the only times the camera focuses on his side of the story is when he's in the hallway with Bryce, and we all know how that turns out. Unlike Bryce, Justin has a conscience and is fully aware of the consequences of his actions — we see him emotionally disintegrate before our very eyes.

Mrs. Jensen
Since the second season is taking place after the events of season one, we'll likely be seeing even more of Clay's mum. Given that she's heavily involved in the legal battle, it would make sense if the series showed her thoughts and perspective on the trail, especially now that all the information has come out about Hannah's tapes.

Tyler
Season two sets up a huge (and potentially horrifying) arc for Tyler, but it all begins in season one. After being ignored by his peers, he stocks up on weapons, and it's implied that he may be planning a school shooting. What happens to Tyler along the way that gets him to this point? We barely get to see his perspective on Hannah's death — it's time we explore his side of the events.

Alex
Alex folds into his own depression and rage after Hannah's death. He's one of the only people who responds so violently to the ordeal that he actually attempts to kill himself, as well. He blames himself, but his actions still suggest that there's more to his story with Hannah (and Jessica) than we are allowed to see. What does Alex know that we don't?

Brad
I honestly just want to know more about Tony's boyfriend. That's all.

Skye
Skye is a small, but important, part of the first season. She's a reminder of Clay's past, telling us that he used to be different and friends with an entirely separate set of people. The end of season one sets her up to be a part of Clay's life again, but it would be great to see how she used to play into his life and how Hannah's death affects her.

Mrs. Baker
Yes, we see scenes with Hannah's parents before and after her death, but we don't get a full scope of their life with Hannah. What is their relationship with her like before they move to town? What will their perspective on the case be now that they know the truth, as Hannah explains in the tapes? Will they ever find closure?

