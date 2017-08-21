 Skip Nav
How It Feels to Be the Only Arya Hater in a Sea of Game of Thrones Fans
Image Source: HBO

As I write this, I'm mentally prepared for an angry mob outside my front door. After all, there's no fandom more passionate than the one surrounding Game of Thrones, and unpopular opinions don't often go over well. But here it goes: I think that Arya Stark is the most overrated character in the series. *dodges rotten tomatoes*

I don't actively hate Arya. I just don't necessarily like her.

Hear me out! I don't actively hate Arya. I just don't necessarily like her. And for most people, that's enough to label me crazy. I'm not trying to convert anybody else away from the Arya fandom . . . I think loving her character is perfectly valid, and there's no denying that she's fun to watch! I just personally don't believe that she's worthy of all the hype that she receives from the show's fans.

Perhaps it's because, from the start of the show, she's been used as a means to tear down her older sister, Sansa, one of the series's best characters. Many Game of Thrones fans — both book-readers and show-watchers, mind you — hold tomboyish Arya up as an example of somebody who's better than Sansa because she can fight with a sword and doesn't trifle with "girlie" things. I won't delve into the inherent sexism of this reasoning, but I'll suffice it to say that it's put a sour taste into my mouth about Arya from the start.

Don't get me wrong: Arya Stark is one badass motherf*cker. But is that enough to deserve the hype?

Don't get me wrong: Arya Stark is one badass motherf*cker. There is no arguing that she is an incredible fighter and that her faceless skills make her a valuable asset when it comes to exacting revenge. But is being badass enough to deserve all of this hype?

Arya has done very little by way of character development. Hell, her entire House of Black and White plotline proves that she is incapable of truly changing as a person. From season one, Arya has proven that violence is her go-to answer for nearly everything . . . and in season seven, when she lashes out at Sansa for not beheading bannermen who disagree with her family, she proves that she hasn't changed a bit. (Except, of course, to become more like Joffrey Baratheon, who executes their father for the exact same reason and also enjoys cruelly taunting people he has power over. Just saying.)

Of course, I am extremely lonely in this belief, and the response from GOT fans who disagree with me consistently proves it. Check out a day in my life as a lone wolf in the Arya-ambivalence camp. Spoiler alert: it ain't pretty.

When I tell people that Arya's not my cup of tea, it's always a tense exchange.
When I tell people that Arya's not my cup of tea, it's always a tense exchange.
Image Source: HBO
1 / 23
Usually, they sit stone-faced while I explain my reasoning.
Usually, they sit stone-faced while I explain my reasoning.
Image Source: HBO
2 / 23
Sometimes they'll tell me that I'm crazy. (OK, most times.)
Sometimes they'll tell me that I'm crazy. (OK, most times.)
Image Source: HBO
3 / 23
But of course, there's always the ones who just get angry.
But of course, there's always the ones who just get angry.
Image Source: HBO
4 / 23
Like . . . really angry.
Like . . . really angry.
Image Source: HBO
5 / 23
I've been chastised about my opinion.
I've been chastised about my opinion.
Image Source: HBO
6 / 23
I've even been insulted because I don't love Arya.
I've even been insulted because I don't love Arya.
Image Source: HBO
7 / 23
Honestly, it has affected some of my friendships.
Honestly, it has affected some of my friendships.
Image Source: HBO
8 / 23
It feels bad, you guys. I didn't ask to be this way.
It feels bad, you guys. I didn't ask to be this way.
Image Source: HBO
9 / 23
So I've learned to keep my mouth shut and bear it.
So I've learned to keep my mouth shut and bear it.
Image Source: HBO
10 / 23
I can usually enjoy the scenes with Arya in them. After all, I don't HATE her — I'm simply ambivalent.
I can usually enjoy the scenes with Arya in them. After all, I don't HATE her — I'm simply ambivalent.
Image Source: HBO
11 / 23
When she does cool sh*t like kill the Freys, I get excited just like everybody else!
When she does cool sh*t like kill the Freys, I get excited just like everybody else!
Image Source: HBO
12 / 23
But the instant that somebody tries to compare her to her sister, I get protective.
But the instant that somebody tries to compare her to her sister, I get protective.
Image Source: HBO
13 / 23
"Is it really that big of a deal?" you might ask. My answer is: yep.
"Is it really that big of a deal?" you might ask. My answer is: yep.
Image Source: HBO
14 / 23
Like, why would you feel the need to pit sisters against one another?
Like, why would you feel the need to pit sisters against one another?
Image Source: HBO
15 / 23
I have no hard feelings against Arya. I truly hope she succeeds in life and lives happily ever after.
I have no hard feelings against Arya. I truly hope she succeeds in life and lives happily ever after.
Image Source: HBO
16 / 23
(But knowing Game of Thrones, I doubt that'll happen.)
(But knowing Game of Thrones, I doubt that'll happen.)
Image Source: HBO
17 / 23
And I'm not set in my ways. I'll watch Arya and give her a chance to change my mind.
And I'm not set in my ways. I'll watch Arya and give her a chance to change my mind.
Image Source: HBO
18 / 23
In the meantime, I'll be lying low and hoping nobody asks my opinions about her.
In the meantime, I'll be lying low and hoping nobody asks my opinions about her.
Image Source: HBO
19 / 23
I'll sit silently while everyone fawns over Arya, using her to bring Sansa down.
I'll sit silently while everyone fawns over Arya, using her to bring Sansa down.
Image Source: HBO
20 / 23
But if you ask who the most overrated character in the series is, I will almost always answer Arya.
But if you ask who the most overrated character in the series is, I will almost always answer Arya.
Image Source: HBO
21 / 23
And if you don't like that? Well, that's just your opinion, man.
And if you don't like that? Well, that's just your opinion, man.
Image Source: HBO
22 / 23
I'm gonna need some wine for this.
I'm gonna need some wine for this.
Image Source: HBO
23 / 23
