Why Was Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 Cancelled?

Sorry, Bachelor in Paradise Fans — Season 4 Suspended Over "Allegations of Misconduct"

The cast list for Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming fourth season was only announced a few days ago in anticipation of its Aug. 8 premiere, but it turns out the Bachelor spin-off isn't happening this time after all. The show recently began filming, but ABC announced they'd halted production on Sunday. "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros. said in a statement. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

According to blogger Reality Steve (Steve Carbone), cast members have already been flown out of Sayulita, Mexico where the season was filming to Houston.

Although the exact reasoning for the cancellation has yet to be officially made public, LA Times writer Amy Kaufman spoke to a source close to Bachelor in Paradise, who revealed production on the show was reportedly being shut down because of Corinne Olympios (from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor) and DeMario Jackson (a recent contestant on Rachel Lindsay's The Bachelorette).

"On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source," Kaufman tweeted. "Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. From this point forward, things turned into 'soft core porn.' They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy." A producer who witnessed the hook-up was apparently uncomfortable with what they saw, and is now suing the production for misconduct.

Check back here for any more updates.

Image Source: ABC
Latest Celebrity
