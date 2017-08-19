 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Sutton Foster
24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles

Why Did Taylor Swift Delete Her Social Media Accounts?

Taylor Swift's Social Media Accounts Have Suspiciously Disappeared

Taylor Swift has officially gone dark, you guys. On Friday, the singer took "blank space" to a whole new level when she wiped her social media accounts completely clean just a few days after winning her groping trial against DJ David Mueller. No, seriously. Her Tumblr is bare, her latest tweets are from 2009, her Facebook no longer has a profile picture, and every single picture on her Instagram (even those glorious Fourth of July snaps) is completely gone. And to top it all off, her official website is now just a black screen. Needless to say, fans are completely losing it over the whole ordeal. Is she getting ready to release new music? Or is she officially retiring? We have no idea, but we can only assume something big is about to happen.

Image Source: Getty / Andrew H. Walker
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger Video Chat?
Tech News
Video Chat on Facebook Messenger Just Got a Whole Lot More Fun
by Ashling Lee
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kmart Australia Velvet Occasional Chair
Decor Shopping
Kmart Just Nailed the Velvet Decor Trend in One $39 Chair
by Alexandra Whiting
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Digital Life
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds