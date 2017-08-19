Taylor Swift's Social Media Accounts Have Suspiciously Disappeared

Taylor Swift has officially gone dark, you guys. On Friday, the singer took "blank space" to a whole new level when she wiped her social media accounts completely clean just a few days after winning her groping trial against DJ David Mueller. No, seriously. Her Tumblr is bare, her latest tweets are from 2009, her Facebook no longer has a profile picture, and every single picture on her Instagram (even those glorious Fourth of July snaps) is completely gone. And to top it all off, her official website is now just a black screen. Needless to say, fans are completely losing it over the whole ordeal. Is she getting ready to release new music? Or is she officially retiring? We have no idea, but we can only assume something big is about to happen.