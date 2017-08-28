 Skip Nav
Why Didn't Lorde Sing at the MTV VMAs?

This Is Why Lorde Didn't Sing During Her VMAs Performance

The MTV Video Music Awards were full of amazing performances, but one that really got people talking was Lorde's. Lorde performed "Homemade Dynamite" from her latest album Melodrama, only she didn't actually sing the song, she just danced to it.

So, why didn't Lorde sing during her VMAs performance? As it turns out, she was sick. Shortly after hitting the red carpet in a lilac Monique Lhuillier ballgown, Lorde let her fans know on Twitter that she was sick with the flu. According to some Twitter users, Lorde was even put on vocal rest. Regardless, fans had strong feelings about her unorthodox performance.

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
LordeAward SeasonMTV VMAsCelebrity Twitter
