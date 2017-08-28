This Is Why Lorde Didn't Sing During Her VMAs Performance

The MTV Video Music Awards were full of amazing performances, but one that really got people talking was Lorde's. Lorde performed "Homemade Dynamite" from her latest album Melodrama, only she didn't actually sing the song, she just danced to it.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

So, why didn't Lorde sing during her VMAs performance? As it turns out, she was sick. Shortly after hitting the red carpet in a lilac Monique Lhuillier ballgown, Lorde let her fans know on Twitter that she was sick with the flu. According to some Twitter users, Lorde was even put on vocal rest. Regardless, fans had strong feelings about her unorthodox performance.

this was what i just saw during lorde's performance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3V7itq6xr2 — hey hey hailee ❦ (@theyremyreason_) August 28, 2017





I was expecting to see #lorde sing but all I got was a napoleon dynamite impersonation and I don't know how to feel about it #VMAs pic.twitter.com/yc4Hp3Vgn8 — nessa (@nessaxbauer) August 28, 2017









lorde didn't sing a word bc she's ill but she still slayed that vmas stage, that's how you do it pic.twitter.com/yRHG9q4vTw — spidey lost boy (@deadlostboy) August 28, 2017













Me trying to make sense of Lorde performance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/PjlBet8JRm — oh well (@FauxLionn) August 28, 2017





So idk about you but I was kinda hoping Lorde would be singing at the #VMAs? pic.twitter.com/cy8sk8dgJY — Jadie Ferreira (@jadieferreira) August 28, 2017





So why hasn't Lorde started actually singing yet? .... #VMAs pic.twitter.com/OfUpL0qhry — Sarah Müller (@SarahAMuller1) August 28, 2017



