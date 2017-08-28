This Is Exactly Why Sansa Makes Her Final Decision About Littlefinger

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven, episode seven.

Game of Thrones can't let a season finale go by without some bloodshed. Khal Drogo, Jojen Reed, Tywin Lannister, Myrcella Baratheon, Walder Frey, and the entire contents of a packed Great Sept of Baelor all met their ends in a season finale. But were any of them as satisfying as watching Arya Stark cut Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish's throat? (Well . . . maybe Tywin and Walder.)

But nobody can deny that Littlefinger had this coming. Here are all the despicable things he has done over the years to warrant that cold, bloody death on the floor of Winterfell.