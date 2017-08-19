 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Sutton Foster
24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles

Why Does Taylor Swift Love the Number 13?

The Hidden Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Fascination With the Number 13

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has a fascination with the number 13; both her Fearless and 1989 albums each have 13 tracks, her Twitter handle is "TaylorSwift13," and she even writes the number on her Band-Aids and hands. So, what exactly is Taylor's obsession with the number? Not only is Dec. 13, 1989 her birthday, but as it turns out, the number has a special significance to her career. "I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons," she explained to MTV News in 2009. "I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album [Taylor Swift] went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing."

Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity QuotesTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Nina Dobrev Admits She Was Terrified to Leave The Vampire Diaries
by Kelsie Gibson
Is Taylor Swift in the "Bad Liar" Music Video?
Music
Wait, Was That Taylor Swift in Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Music Video?
by Laura Marie Meyers
What Does Jennifer Lopez Eat?
Celebrity Fitness
The Strict Diet J Lo Sticks to Isn't That Surprising
by Emilia Benton
Kristen Bell Quotes About Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Split
Celebrity Interviews
Kristen Bell on Anna Faris's Split From Chris Pratt: "It's Really Hard"
by Caitlin Hacker
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Relationship Details
Fka Twigs
A Comprehensive Account of Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs's Extremely Private Romance
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds