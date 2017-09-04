 Skip Nav
Why Doesn’t the Night King Speak in Game of Thrones?

There's a Very Good Reason Why We'll Never Hear the Night King's Voice on Game of Thrones

Spoilers for Game of Thrones below!

As much as we hate to admit it, the Night King is easily the undisputed MVP of Game of Thrones season seven. With 12,000 years of experience on his side and the undying love of his undead followers, the OG ice zombie (who might actually be the show's true hero, if you can believe it) is blazing quite the trail on his way to take over Westeros. Despite all that, don't expect the Night King to deliver an epic victory speech anytime soon.

During an interview with Deadline in 2016, the fantasy drama's showrunners, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, revealed the reason why they've kept the Night King from getting too chatty. "We don't think of the Night King as a villain as much as Death. He is not someone who's like Joffrey or Ramsay. He's not really human anymore," they said. "Evil comes when you have a choice between that and good, and you choose the wrong way. The Night King doesn't have a choice; he was created in that way, and that's what he is. In some ways, he's just Death, coming for everyone in the story, and for all of us."

As we saw at the end of the season seven finale, yet another huge clue about the true identity of the Night King has emerged. Is he actually Bran, somehow? Or maybe another Stark ancestor? No matter who he really was before the Children of the Forest turned him into the first White Walker, we won't find out verbally. "In some ways, it's appropriate he doesn't speak," the showrunners explained. "What's Death going to say? Anything would diminish him. He's just a force of destruction. I don't think we've ever been tempted to write dialogue for the Night King. Anything he said would be anti-climactic."

With all the screeching zombie Viserion has been doing lately, we wouldn't be able to hear him anyway.

Image Source: HBO
