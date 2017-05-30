30/5/17 30/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Why Don't Prince William and Kate Middleton Show PDA? 16 Times Will and Kate Showed PDA — and Why They Don't Do It That Often 30 May, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, she entered into a totally new territory, one full of palaces, public outings, and closely guarded protocol. Some of the royal rules include curtsying to the queen, accepting flowers from adoring fans, and fulfilling philanthropic responsibilities. With everything she gained as Duchess of Cambridge, it seemed like one of the things Kate lost was the freedom to show PDA with her adoring husband. While we've seen the couple out and about a ton together since they tied the knot, it's rare to see them touching each other, especially hugging or kissing. It may seem like there's royal protocol at play, but contrary to popular belief, there actually isn't any formal rule that discourages the couple from showing PDA. Rather, since Kate and Will are "working representatives of British Monarchy," they likely just prefer to remain professional during their public outings and obligations and are mindful of how it may come off if they're just all over each other at, say, a children's hospital or church visit. It's also a nice way of keeping their private lives separate from their public personas and an attempt to avoid any weird speculation about even the slightest smooch or cuddle. William can usually be seen reaching for his wife or resting a helping hand on her back while walking together. He and Kate haven't shied away from sharing a hug at sporting events, holding hands during a joint appearance, or generally showing off their sweet chemistry, but we've only seen them kiss three times — and two of those times were during their wedding. Here are the 16 times we've gotten a peek at the royal couple's sweet public displays of affection — here's hoping for many more! Image Source: Getty / James Devaney Will and Kate's most famous public display of affection was the kiss they shared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in April 2011. 1 / 16 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool They sweetly held hands while making their way from the altar at their April 2011 wedding. 2 / 16 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein William adorably helped Kate adjust her jacket during their royal tour of Canada in July 2011. 3 / 16 Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson Kate gave her man a subtle smooch as they celebrated William's win at the Foundation Polo Challenge in Santa Barbara, CA, in July 2011. 4 / 16 Image Source: Getty / James Devaney In December 2014, Will and Kate held hands while leaving the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at the Met in NYC. 5 / 16 Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson They held hands during a rather tense swim match in July 2014. 6 / 16 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein Will placed his hand on Kate's back as they made their way onto a plane at the Yellowknife airport after their Canadian tour in July 2011. 7 / 16 Image Source: Getty / ROBERTO SCHMIDT Will and Kate were spotted with their arms around each other as they walked the trail to a Buddhist monastery during their visit to Bhutan in April 2016. 8 / 16 Image Source: FameFlynet The couple walked hand in hand (in matching purple sweaters!) in Holyrod Park in Edinburgh in August 2011. 9 / 16 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein They shared a hug after participating in a dragon boat race in Canada in July 2011. 10 / 16 Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool The day after their wedding in April 2011, Kate and Will were photographed holding hands as they left Buckingham Palace and headed to their honeymoon. 11 / 16 Image Source: Getty / Danny Martindale Will kept his hand around Kate during a training day for the Heads Together running team in February 2017. 12 / 16 Image Source: Getty / JOHN STILLWELL They shared playful PDA in the form of a snowball fight during their family ski vacation in the French Alps in March 2016. 13 / 16 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein Kate and Will held hands as they attended the secretary of state's annual Garden party in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in June 2016. 14 / 16 Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein Will kept his hand on the small of Kate's back while leading her to a floating plane during their North American tour in July 2011. 15 / 16 Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain They couldn't help embracing while cheering for the home team during the London Olympics in August 2012. 16 / 16