16 Times Will and Kate Showed PDA — and Why They Don't Do It That Often
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death

Why Don't Prince William and Kate Middleton Show PDA?

16 Times Will and Kate Showed PDA — and Why They Don't Do It That Often

They couldn't help embracing while cheering for the home team during the London Olympics in August 2012.
Image Source: Getty

When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, she entered into a totally new territory, one full of palaces, public outings, and closely guarded protocol. Some of the royal rules include curtsying to the queen, accepting flowers from adoring fans, and fulfilling philanthropic responsibilities. With everything she gained as Duchess of Cambridge, it seemed like one of the things Kate lost was the freedom to show PDA with her adoring husband. While we've seen the couple out and about a ton together since they tied the knot, it's rare to see them touching each other, especially hugging or kissing.

It may seem like there's royal protocol at play, but contrary to popular belief, there actually isn't any formal rule that discourages the couple from showing PDA. Rather, since Kate and Will are "working representatives of British Monarchy," they likely just prefer to remain professional during their public outings and obligations and are mindful of how it may come off if they're just all over each other at, say, a children's hospital or church visit. It's also a nice way of keeping their private lives separate from their public personas and an attempt to avoid any weird speculation about even the slightest smooch or cuddle.

William can usually be seen reaching for his wife or resting a helping hand on her back while walking together. He and Kate haven't shied away from sharing a hug at sporting events, holding hands during a joint appearance, or generally showing off their sweet chemistry, but we've only seen them kiss three times — and two of those times were during their wedding. Here are the 16 times we've gotten a peek at the royal couple's sweet public displays of affection — here's hoping for many more!

Will and Kate's most famous public display of affection was the kiss they shared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in April 2011.
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney

Will and Kate's most famous public display of affection was the kiss they shared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in April 2011.

They sweetly held hands while making their way from the altar at their April 2011 wedding.
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

They sweetly held hands while making their way from the altar at their April 2011 wedding.

William adorably helped Kate adjust her jacket during their royal tour of Canada in July 2011.
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein

William adorably helped Kate adjust her jacket during their royal tour of Canada in July 2011.

Kate gave her man a subtle smooch as they celebrated William's win at the Foundation Polo Challenge in Santa Barbara, CA, in July 2011.
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson

Kate gave her man a subtle smooch as they celebrated William's win at the Foundation Polo Challenge in Santa Barbara, CA, in July 2011.

In December 2014, Will and Kate held hands while leaving the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at the Met in NYC.
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney

In December 2014, Will and Kate held hands while leaving the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner at the Met in NYC.

They held hands during a rather tense swim match in July 2014.
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson

They held hands during a rather tense swim match in July 2014.

Will placed his hand on Kate's back as they made their way onto a plane at the Yellowknife airport after their Canadian tour in July 2011.
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein

Will placed his hand on Kate's back as they made their way onto a plane at the Yellowknife airport after their Canadian tour in July 2011.

Will and Kate were spotted with their arms around each other as they walked the trail to a Buddhist monastery during their visit to Bhutan in April 2016.
Image Source: Getty / ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Will and Kate were spotted with their arms around each other as they walked the trail to a Buddhist monastery during their visit to Bhutan in April 2016.

The couple walked hand in hand (in matching purple sweaters!) in Holyrod Park in Edinburgh in August 2011.
Image Source: FameFlynet

The couple walked hand in hand (in matching purple sweaters!) in Holyrod Park in Edinburgh in August 2011.

They shared a hug after participating in a dragon boat race in Canada in July 2011.
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein

They shared a hug after participating in a dragon boat race in Canada in July 2011.

The day after their wedding in April 2011, Kate and Will were photographed holding hands as they left Buckingham Palace and headed to their honeymoon.
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

The day after their wedding in April 2011, Kate and Will were photographed holding hands as they left Buckingham Palace and headed to their honeymoon.

Will kept his hand around Kate during a training day for the Heads Together running team in February 2017.
Image Source: Getty / Danny Martindale

Will kept his hand around Kate during a training day for the Heads Together running team in February 2017.

They shared playful PDA in the form of a snowball fight during their family ski vacation in the French Alps in March 2016.
Image Source: Getty / JOHN STILLWELL

They shared playful PDA in the form of a snowball fight during their family ski vacation in the French Alps in March 2016.

Kate and Will held hands as they attended the secretary of state's annual Garden party in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in June 2016.
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein

Kate and Will held hands as they attended the secretary of state's annual Garden party in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in June 2016.

Will kept his hand on the small of Kate's back while leading her to a floating plane during their North American tour in July 2011.
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein

Will kept his hand on the small of Kate's back while leading her to a floating plane during their North American tour in July 2011.

They couldn't help embracing while cheering for the home team during the London Olympics in August 2012.
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

They couldn't help embracing while cheering for the home team during the London Olympics in August 2012.

