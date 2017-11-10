 Skip Nav
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Celebrity Kids
Andy and Kim Murray Welcome a Baby Girl
Celebrity Kids
6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Why Is Selena Gomez Back With Justin Bieber?

Selena's Reason For Taking Justin Back Will Resonate Will Anyone Who's Been in Love

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been on and off for years, but it looks like they are giving it another shot . . . again. The two were first spotted having breakfast in LA right before the news broke that her and The Weeknd had broken up. People revealed the reason Selena is giving Justin another chance is because she was never really over him. "Justin was Selena's first love. He will always have a special place in her heart. She's always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right," the source said. "There have been times in the past where Selena was excited and thought things would work out again, but then was disappointed [by how things turned out]."

Although Selena's close friends aren't down with the rekindled romance, she's clearly following her heart and letting it all play out with Justin. "They're having a great time together. Neither are seeing anyone else and they seem happy to leave it at this for now," a source close to Bieber told People. "Spending time together makes them both very happy. For Justin, no one ever came close to comparing to Selena. He always thoughts she was the most special and now seems mature enough to realise Selena deserves the best."

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Latina CelebritySelena GomezJustin BieberCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds