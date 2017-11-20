20/11/17 20/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Justice League Why Is Superman's Mouth Weird in Justice League? Um, So, Everyone Thinks Superman's CGI Face in Justice League Looks Like Human Shrek 20 November, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 11 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Warner Bros. Before you even start, it's hardly a spoiler that Superman is in Justice League — he's on the movie poster! Reactions to Justice League have been extreme, to say the least. While critics have mostly panned Warner Bros.'s latest foray into the DCEU (it currently holds a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes), diehard fans insist it's not so bad. Fortunately there's one aspect of the superhero film everyone seems to agree on: those bikinis are extremely sexist Henry Cavill looks like human Shrek. Wait . . . what? Over the Summer, Justice League underwent some reshoots that happened to conflict with Cavill's upcoming role in M:I 6 - Mission Impossible, for which he'd grown a striking moustache. Instead of, I don't know, just shaving it off and wearing a fake one for M:I 6 since Clark Kent/Superman obviously can't have a big moustache, Cavill kept the facial hair throughout his JL reshoots (he was reportedly forbade by Paramount to get rid of it). So, some genius at Warner Bros. then had the bright idea to just get rid of Cavill's moustache in post-production with CGI. That brings us back to human Shrek. Yes, human Shrek. Remember in Shrek 2 when the titular ogre is transformed into a "handsome" human man? Well, since the lower half of Cavill's face is CGI'd over in Justice League, it gives him a kind of uncanny valley appearance. In other words, he kind of, sort of, looks like Shrek does as a human. It's unsettling. Fortunately for all of us, Twitter had some thoughts on the CGI disaster. So, post-production Justice League tried to remove Henry Cavill's mustache with CGI and he looks like fucking Human Shrek pic.twitter.com/IkpyRLxpUG— Homo With A Shotgun (@_nadsat) November 17, 2017 1 / 20 JUSTICE LEAGUE EXEC: We can just CGI Henry Cavill’s mustache out it will be fine and not look weird at allHENRY CAVILL: pic.twitter.com/Ag41j6LbPn— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 17, 2017 2 / 20 I wish Justice League was just a full length documentary about how Henry Cavill had to keep a full mustache during reshoots that they had to CGI out— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 15, 2017 3 / 20 Henry Cavill's mustache could not be contained by mere human CGI pic.twitter.com/TnxdpbeNVT— Zack (@Blankzilla) November 16, 2017 4 / 20 Find someone who looks at you the way Henry Cavill looks with his mustache CGI'd out pic.twitter.com/2sR8VstKPB— Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) November 17, 2017 5 / 20 So that's how Henry Cavill's mustache looks cgi-ed out #justiceleague #superman #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/HaKy6Wsfc4— Michał Palowski (@wychodzacy) November 13, 2017 6 / 20 I don't understand the complaints. The cgi removal of Henry Cavill's mustache is barely noticeable. pic.twitter.com/nKoUrqj6y8— Connor Behrens (@ConnorFilm) November 17, 2017 7 / 20 I’ll give Justice League a 7/10...The CGI to remove Henry Cavill’s mustache was extremely noticeable. that’s my only criticism. Lol pic.twitter.com/EVOTTvNydQ— Michael (@mtduarte_) November 17, 2017 8 / 20 I still can't believe a group of adults with jobs got together and decided it'd be better to spend actual millions of dollars editing out Henry Cavill's mustache than to just have him shave and wear a fake one— it's kiko! (@royalpizzaboy) November 17, 2017 9 / 20 My older brother won’t stop sending me a weird ass picture of Superman/Henry Cavill from Justice League where they tried to remove his mustache with CGI so I’d like to share it!!! pic.twitter.com/zVxKILEShs— nina (@ninatvs) November 17, 2017 10 / 20 he looks like human shrek https://t.co/bvdaIhdUnS— Ollie MN (@OllieMcKendrick) November 17, 2017 11 / 20 Nothing could save JUSTICE LEAGUE from its loud, ugly, tacky self. Not Wonder Woman, not wide-eyed Ezra Miller, not Joss Whedon's quippy teardown & rebuild. And Henry Cavill's mustache is an actual issue; they gave him Uncanny Valley Face. Oof, guys. It's a rough ride— Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) November 10, 2017 12 / 20 Whatever role is requiring Henry Cavill to sport a mustache for so long had better be in the best fucking movie ever to justify that— Cuss & Spit Pix (@cussandspit) November 15, 2017 13 / 20 so where’s the b roll of everyone in JUSTICE LEAGUE struggling to keep straight faces while acting around Henry Cavill’s mustache— Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) November 17, 2017 14 / 20 It cost $25 million in post to remove Henry Cavill’s mustache in JL? Couldn’t he, ya know, just unselfishly shave it? Couldn’t that money be put elsewhere into the movie? Or a charity? A bit ridiculous.— Jay Lapadula (@jasonlapadula) November 12, 2017 15 / 20 Drink every time you can spot Henry Cavill’s CGI mustache mouth.— Emma Williams (@thatemmaline) November 17, 2017 16 / 20 Man, fuck Joss Whedon. He went and fucking CGIed half of Superman's face just so he could add some jokes. SMH HIS SMILE IS WEIRD, HIS CHIN IS CROOKED AND HE LOOKS LIKE HUMAN SHREK AHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/wzraOUIjzW— Shittheldam (@Shittheldam) November 17, 2017 17 / 20 Justice League's attempt to hide Henry Cavill's mustache with CGI is everything you've hoped it would be— Steven Scaife (@midfalutin) November 17, 2017 18 / 20 My biggest criticism of Justice League by far is Henry Cavill's CG mouth bc he couldn't shave his mustache. So off-putting.— Mario Piacquadio (@MarioNotBros) November 17, 2017 19 / 20 can't believe human shrek makes a cameo in justice league https://t.co/T8eVMLUBxe— #1 Kyle MacLachlan Stan (@its_just_woody) November 17, 2017 20 / 20