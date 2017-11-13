 Skip Nav
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum
Celebrity Facts
Breakup to Makeup: 35 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Why Is Taylor Swift So Popular?

It's Taylor Swift's World, We're Just Living in It

When it comes to Taylor Swift, there are three kinds of people in this world: the loyal supporters, the haters, and those on the fence — whose opinions ebb and flow depending on her latest actions. Regardless of which camp you fall into, guess what? It doesn't matter, because if the release of Reputation has told us anything so far, it's that Taylor Swift always has the last word.

Swift's sixth studio album dropped on November 10, giving the world an insight, at last, into the what she's been up to since largely dropping off the radar for much of 2017. It debuted to glowing critic reviews, and in the US alone, sold over 700,000 copies on its first day of release. Many predict it's on track to hit 1.5 million after one week, in which case, will top the 1.29 million record set by her previous album, 1989, and give Swift four consecutive million-selling albums within a debut week.

Of course, this has been bolstered by the brave move to hold off releasing Reputation on streaming services for the time being. But beyond that, it's a decision that places the control back into her own hands, as well as working to up the value of her music. Sorry (not sorry), folks: if you want any taste of Reputation, you're going to have to buy it. You appreciate a purchase more, after all.

Related
2017 Was the Year Taylor Swift Proved She Doesn't Need to Be in the Spotlight to Make Headlines

Ever since the release of the first single, "Look What You Made Me Do", Reputation has garnered plenty of what-ifs and will-shes from both fans and the wider public alike. A grudge held for too long. A refusal to grow up. A shift to a sound that seemed to disqualify the genius of 1989. The subsequent "Ready For It?" also seemed to attest to a New Taylor. This clinical dissection was expected, though. Producer and co-writer Jack Antonoff told The Guardian that this was precisely what LWYMMD was designed for: "That was the whole point of the song." But surprise, surprise, as many have, and will come, to know, it was nothing but a red herring, one on which overly reductive assumptions were made, that denoted pettiness as the sole name of the game. Because if you really think about it, how does one become the highest-paid artist in the world with that kind of triviality? Taylor: 1, Rest of World: 0.

Reputation tells a mosaic of a story, or rather, Taylor Swift. The lengthy prologue, wherein she wrote (the pretty great quote, IMO), "Humans are intrinsically impossible to simplify", served as an acute snapshot of what would follow. There are two dynamics to the album, brash beats and brutal honesty on one, and the other, a return of the classic Swiftian creed — all soaring melodies and intimate lyricism. The former takes a stab at her enemies and battles fought, and the latter, a tale of falling in love – likely, one presumes, with Joe Alwyn. On paper, they seem unable to exist in tandem, but together, bring depth, vulnerability and unexpectedly, maturity to the record.

This is a New Taylor, but not the one many envisioned, or tabloids had hoped to pounce on. Her transition from country sweetheart to fully-fledged pop princess may have begun with 1989, but it's been cemented with Reputation, a sound which now has expanded to include synth-pop beats punctuated with R&B influences. She hasn't emerged from these said battles unscathed, she's airing her grievances, and letting her work speak for itself — each time, she's shown, with something different. The truth is, as much as we speculate, we'll never really know who the songs are about. But the magic of it all lies in Swift's ability to make the most mundane parts of life, or experiences unique to her, somehow, still universal.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
ReputationMusicTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
Wedding Music Ideas: 50 Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Who Are the Songs on Taylor Swift's Reputation About?
Music
Here's Everyone Taylor Swift Is Singing About on Her Reputation Album
by Kelsie Gibson
Sia "Snowman" Song
Music
If Sia's New Ballad Doesn't Get You Ready For the Holidays, We Truly Don't Know What Will
by Brittney Stephens
Facts About Sia Furler
Music
33 Things You Didn't Know About Sia
by Genevieve Rota
Taylor Swift "Call It What You Want" Acoustic Version
Music
Drop Everything and Listen to Taylor Swift's Acoustic Version of "Call It What You Want"
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds