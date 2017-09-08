 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!

Why Wasn't Kate Middleton at George's First Day of School?

Kate Middleton Is "Desperately Sad" That She Missed Prince George's First Day of School

Prince George attended his first day of preparatory school escorted by his dad, Prince William, on Thursday. The two arrived bright and early at Thomas's Battersea School in London, but one person who was noticeably absent was George's mum, Kate Middleton. Sadly, Kate was not able to accompany George as she is currently expecting her third child and is once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. A source close to Will and Kate told Us Weekly that "Kate watched the news from home" and that "she was desperately sad that she couldn't make it, but she is on firm bed rest now until she feels better." Kate has also been seeing a doctor every day, and her mum, Carole, is staying at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

Related
Prince George's 13 Most Precious Moments With His Dad

While George's first day of school is certainly an exciting milestone, it seems it's also brought up some mixed emotions for Will and Kate. "The first day of a child's school is always a bittersweet day for a mother," the insider explained. "Both Kate and William are extremely proud of George and how well-behaved he was as he arrived, but it's also a little frightening to see him grow up this fast!"

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince GeorgeKate MiddletonThe RoyalsBack To School
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Learn More About the Man Who Was at the Centre of Princess Diana's "Squidgygate" Scandal
by Johnni Macke
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Similar Style
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Twinning Style Moments Might Just Blow Your Mind
by Marcia Moody
Meghan Markle Talks About Prince Harry in Vanity Fair 2017
The Royals
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince Harry in Manchester, England, September 2017
The Royals
Prince Harry Celebrates the Royal Baby News by Bonding With Children in Manchester
by Kelsie Gibson
Princess Diana Wardrobe Secrets
The Royals
The Surprising Secrets Behind Princess Diana's Iconic Wardrobe
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds