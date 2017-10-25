 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts
Ads
Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad

Wilf Scolding's Instagram Photo With the Night King

Rhaegar Targaryen and the Night King Just Had a Very Chill Lunch Together

Image Source: HBO

If you're still recovering from the insane season seven finale of Game of Thrones, I don't blame you. Season eight isn't supposed to come out for another two whole years, and I still don't know if that's enough time for me to process all of those cliffhangers. You know who's taking all of Westeros's insanity in stride, though? Rhaegar Targaryen and the Night King. In fact, they recently grabbed lunch together.

OK, OK, a hangout between those two characters is impossible for a multitude of reasons (chiefly, does the Night King eat anything other than sorrow?), but the real-life stars — Vladimír Furdík and Wilf Scolding — are apparently pals. Wilf, who plays Rhaegar, shared a selfie of the two of them on Instagram with the caption, "Spot of lunch with the Night King."

A post shared by Wilf Scolding (@wilf.scolding) on

It's shocking to see the two of them out of costume, right? Especially Vladimír, who looks incredibly different without all of those icy prosthetics and a zombie dragon by his side. We all know the Night King has to return for the HBO fantasy drama's final season given how his story wraps up in season seven, but what about Rhaegar? Can fans expect to see more flashbacks to his life with Lyanna Stark? Since the two actors are still hanging out IRL and production on season eight has officially kicked off, it seems like a safe bet they're grabbing "a spot" of lunch on set somewhere. Fingers crossed Wilf drops more clues selfies for us all to obsess over sometime soon!

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsTVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds