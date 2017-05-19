19/5/17 19/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals William and Harry at Princess Diana Awards 2017 William and Harry Honour 20 Young People Who Have Carried On Diana's Legacy 19 May, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are presenting a new award on behalf of The @DianaAward at St. James's Palace today. pic.twitter.com/PYvuqgzS1z— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2017 Prince William and Prince Harry paid special tribute to Princess Diana during a ceremony at St. James's Palace on Thursday. The brothers presented the first Legacy Awards for the Diana Award youth charity, the only non-profit organisation in her name. In honour of the upcoming 20th anniversary of her death, the awards were given to 20 people who have carried out her legacy through their various organisations. "We are so glad our mother's name is being put to good use through The Diana Award," William said during the event. RelatedThe Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce This also isn't the only way the brothers have honoured her memory recently. Aside from carrying on her traditions in both their personal and professional lives, the two are commissioning a statue of their mother in the public gardens of Kensington Palace (Diana's former home). Related16 Truth Bombs Princess Diana Dropped in That Infamous BBC Interview The Duke and Prince Harry meet the 20 outstanding young people who have won The @DianaAward Inaugural Legacy Award. pic.twitter.com/jqT2x8L4cS— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2017 1 / 8 The Inaugural Legacy Award recognises young people who have carried out inspiring work without expecting a reward. pic.twitter.com/HfjpkT6zqr— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2017 2 / 8 The Duke and Prince Harry present @DianaAward Inaugural Legacy Awards to 20 winners - chosen from the UK & countries across the world. pic.twitter.com/CRN51cZ8EY— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2017 3 / 8 We are delighted to be with you today to present the inaugural #LegacyAward , HRH The Duke of Cambridge kicks off our awards pic.twitter.com/RNqu8cQVfk— Diana Award (@DianaAward) May 18, 2017 4 / 8 Our #LegacyAward holder Femi shares with HRH Prince Harry his incredible journey #kindness #compassion and #service #DianasLegacy pic.twitter.com/DVgXezJFZb— Diana Award (@DianaAward) May 18, 2017 5 / 8 "To all of the Legacy Award Holders, thank you for everything you do" HRH Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/x03pJw5d4c— Diana Award (@DianaAward) May 18, 2017 6 / 8 "We are so glad our mothers name is being put to good use through The Diana Award" HRH The Duke of Cambridge #LegacyAward #DianasLegacy pic.twitter.com/6bQgIGUttk— Diana Award (@DianaAward) May 18, 2017 7 / 8 The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are presenting a new award on behalf of The @DianaAward at St. James's Palace today. pic.twitter.com/PYvuqgzS1z— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2017 8 / 8 Join the conversation Share this post The British RoyalsPrince HarryPrince WilliamThe Royals