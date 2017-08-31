31/8/17 31/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals William and Harry at Princess Diana Garden Kensington Palace William and Harry Remember Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death 31 August, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Prince William and Prince Harry spent the eve of the 20th anniversary of their mother Princess Diana's death by paying tribute to her at Kensington Palace. On Tuesday, the royal brothers, along with Kate Middleton, visited a sunken garden on the grounds that has been transformed into a white garden in her memory. While William and Harry wore similar slacks and blazers, Kate donned a floral dress for the occasion. Despite the rain, the trio made their way outside to greet representatives from several causes that Diana supported to honour "the significant achievements of the Princess, and the legacy of her work which continues to resonate with so many today." Among the display of seasonal flowers were white lilies, which were one of Diana's favourites. "We hope that our garden captures the energy and spirit that made her such a popular figure around the world," head gardener Sean Harkin said in April. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 1 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 2 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 3 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 4 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 5 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 6 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 7 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 8 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 9 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 10 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 11 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 12 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 13 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH 14 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS 15 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS 16 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 17 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 18 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jack Taylor 19 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 20 / 20 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrince HarryPrincess Diana