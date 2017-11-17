 Skip Nav
26 Photos That Prove Winona Ryder Hasn't Aged a Bit After 30 Years in Hollywood
Image Source: Getty / Darlene Hammond

Not many people can say they've had a career span over 30 years, but Winona Ryder is one of the lucky (and fiercely talented) few. From 1988's Beetlejuice to 2010's Black Swan, the 45-year-old actress has an impressive résumé to be proud of. And her evolution in Hollywood is just as glamorous as her acting reel. With 2016's hit sci-fi horror series Stranger Things bringing her back into the spotlight, we've rounded up some of her best red carpet looks over the years. Keep reading to see why your love for Winona has stood the test of time.

1989
1989
Image Source: Getty / Darlene Hammond
1 / 26
1990
1990
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
2 / 26
1994
1994
Image Source: Getty / Barry King
3 / 26
1996
1996
Image Source: Getty / S Granitz
4 / 26
1996
1996
Image Source: Getty / Barry King
5 / 26
1997
1997
Image Source: Getty / S. Granitz
6 / 26
1997
1997
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
7 / 26
1999
1999
Image Source: Getty / S Granitz
8 / 26
1999
1999
Image Source: Getty / S. Granitz
9 / 26
2000
2000
Image Source: Getty / S Granitz
10 / 26
2000
2000
Image Source: Getty / S Granitz
11 / 26
2000
2000
Image Source: Getty / S Granitz
12 / 26
2001
2001
Image Source: Getty / J. Vespa
13 / 26
2002
2002
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
14 / 26
2005
2005
Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
15 / 26
2006
2006
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt
16 / 26
2007
2007
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
17 / 26
2008
2008
Image Source: Getty / Serge BENHAMOU
18 / 26
2010
2010
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
19 / 26
2012
2012
Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
20 / 26
2013
2013
Image Source: Getty / Cindy Ord
21 / 26
2014
2014
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
22 / 26
2015
2015
Image Source: Getty / Andrew H. Walker
23 / 26
2015
2015
Image Source: Getty / Randy Brooke
24 / 26
2016
2016
Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
25 / 26
2017
2017
Image Source: Getty / Darlene Hammond
26 / 26
