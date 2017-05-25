Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay Are Determined to Make You Cry in the Wonder Trailer

After watching the trailer for Wonder, all I can say is that I'm thankful I don't sit directly across from anyone at work, because this was clearly designed to make people cry. The weepy, feel-good movie stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as parents of young Auggie Pullman (adorable Room actor Jacob Tremblay), whose multiple life-saving surgeries left him with facial differences. As Auggie navigates school for the first time, he encounters bullies, mean girls, and, thankfully, a few genuine new friends who assure him that "you can't blend in when you were born to stand out." Wonder hits cinemas on Nov. 17.