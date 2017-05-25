 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay Are Determined to Make You Cry in the Wonder Trailer
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack

Wonder Movie Trailer and Australian Release Date

Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay Are Determined to Make You Cry in the Wonder Trailer

After watching the trailer for Wonder, all I can say is that I'm thankful I don't sit directly across from anyone at work, because this was clearly designed to make people cry. The weepy, feel-good movie stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as parents of young Auggie Pullman (adorable Room actor Jacob Tremblay), whose multiple life-saving surgeries left him with facial differences. As Auggie navigates school for the first time, he encounters bullies, mean girls, and, thankfully, a few genuine new friends who assure him that "you can't blend in when you were born to stand out." Wonder hits cinemas on Nov. 17.

Join the conversation
WonderJacob TremblayMovie TrailersMoviesJulia RobertsOwen Wilson
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
touching stories
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Wedding Crashers GIFs
GIFs
20 Lines From Wedding Crashers That You Still Use All the Time
by Maggie Pehanick
Roger Moore's James Bond Movies
Roger Moore
7 James Bond Films to Watch in Roger Moore's Honour Today
by Maggie Pehanick
Facebook Stories
Tech News
Your News Feed Is About to Look Super Different — Here's Why
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Math Puzzle Mistake
Digital Life
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Okja
This Adorable Animal Steals the Spotlight From Jake Gyllenhaal in the Okja Trailer
by Maggie Pehanick
Zoolander Men's Fashion | Video
Celebrity Interviews
The Zoolander 2 Cast Reviews IRL Men's Fashion, and It's Everything You Could Ever Wish For
by Irina Dvalidze
Messenger Update Gives the App a New Look
Tech News
Messenger Just Got a Brand New Look and It's Going to Change How You Use It
by Alexandra Whiting
Mamma Mia Sequel Details
Mamma Mia 2
Attention, ABBA Fans: They're Making a Sequel to the Mamma Mia Movie
by Quinn Keaney
The Glass Castle Trailer and Australian Release Date
The Glass Castle
The Glass Castle Adaptation Is Already Breaking Our Hearts Into a Million Pieces
by Maggie Pehanick
The Internship Movie Trailer
The Internship
The Internship Trailer: Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson Go to Google
by Maggie Pehanick
Jacob Tremblay Interview About Shut In 2016
Shut In
These Are a Few of Jacob Tremblay's Favorite Things
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds