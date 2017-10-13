 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Wonder Wheel Trailer and Australian Release Date

Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake Get Caught Up in Dark Drama in the Utterly Confusing Wonder Wheel Trailer

Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet have a Summer romance in the first trailer for Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel. Set during the 1950s in Brooklyn's Coney Island, the story centres around a former actress (Winslet), who works at the local seafood joint when she happens to fall for the attractive lifeguard down at the beach (Timberlake). Oh, did we mention she's also married? Cue the drama. The trailer is quirky and nostalgic, but it also features some very crucial shots of Timberlake's legs in an old-timey bathing suit. See the full trailer above before the film's release on Dec. 7.

Join the conversation
Wonder WheelMovie TrailersWoody AllenMoviesJustin TimberlakeKate Winslet
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds