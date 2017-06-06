We're Getting a Wonder Woman Sequel, Praise the Gods

To say Wonder Woman is crushing the box office right now would be an understatement. Words like "obliterating" or "demolishing" are more apt, given the film's record-setting $103.1 million US opening and its badass, empowering message. Everyone from Lupita Nyong'o to Chris Hemsworth has been raving about director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, and now it seems the Hollywood gods have answered all of our prayers: Wonder Woman is getting a sequel! Barely any details have been released just yet, but thanks to The Hollywood Reporter's revelation that Gadot and Jenkins are officially contracted for a second film, it's definitely in the works. Here's what we know so far:

The Story

Wonder Woman begins on Diana Prince's home island of Themyscira and later moves to a Europe torn apart by World War I. For the sequel, Jenkins wants to bring the superhero across the pond. "The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right," the director told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time." She also told THR that the sequel will be in modern times, which suggests it'll happen sometime after the events of Justice League.

The Cast

Although Chris Pine likely won't return as Steve Trevor, leading lady Gadot will definitely be back to kick some ass. As far as other characters are concerned, making the story set in present day opens up the possibility of a few cameos from other DC characters (even if Wonder Woman only bothers with a single, subtle Justice League Easter egg).

The Director

Like Gadot, Jenkins is contractually obligated to return for the second installment of Wonder Woman. We can't imagine a better person for the job.

The Release Date

Settle in, you guys, because this is going to be a hell of a long wait. Before Warner Bros. can begin working on a sequel for Diana, it has to release Justice League (part one debuts on Nov. 17, 2017, part two on June 14, 2019), as well as finish The Flash and Aquaman (due out March 16, 2018, and Dec. 21, 2018, respectively). If all goes according to plan, the Wonder Woman sequel would likely hit cinemas in 2019 (maybe to compete with Captain Marvel?) or possibly even 2020.