18/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Young Stars at the Emmys Then and Now You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up 18 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens

Young stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Kiernan Shipka, and Marsai Martin hit the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday, and we couldn't get over how much they've grown up since their first time at the show. The kids from Stranger Things prove how much difference a year can make, while it seems like Modern Family stars Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez have grown up in front of our very eyes since their first Emmys red carpet in 2010.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2016
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Marsai Martin, 2016
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer

Marsai Martin, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Rico Rodriguez, 2010
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Vespa

Rico Rodriguez, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Kiernan Shipka, 2010
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Kiernan Shipka, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Nolan Gould, 2010
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Nolan Gould, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Caleb McLaughlin, 2016
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Caleb McLaughlin, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz

Gaten Matarazzo, 2016
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Gaten Matarazzo, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Ariel Winter, 2010
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Ariel Winter, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison