 Skip Nav
Award Season
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
Award Season
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flies Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date
Celebrity Friendships
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
Red Carpet
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet

Young Stars at the Emmys Then and Now

You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up

View In Slideshow
Millie Bobby Brown, 2017
Image Source: Getty

Young stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Kiernan Shipka, and Marsai Martin hit the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday, and we couldn't get over how much they've grown up since their first time at the show. The kids from Stranger Things prove how much difference a year can make, while it seems like Modern Family stars Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez have grown up in front of our very eyes since their first Emmys red carpet in 2010.

Related
We're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet
Millie Bobby Brown, 2016
Millie Bobby Brown, 2016
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
1 / 16
Millie Bobby Brown, 2017
Millie Bobby Brown, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
2 / 16
Marsai Martin, 2016
Marsai Martin, 2016
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
3 / 16
Marsai Martin, 2017
Marsai Martin, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
4 / 16
Rico Rodriguez, 2010
Rico Rodriguez, 2010
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Vespa
5 / 16
Rico Rodriguez, 2017
Rico Rodriguez, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
6 / 16
Kiernan Shipka, 2010
Kiernan Shipka, 2010
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
7 / 16
Kiernan Shipka, 2017
Kiernan Shipka, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
8 / 16
Nolan Gould, 2010
Nolan Gould, 2010
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
9 / 16
Nolan Gould, 2017
Nolan Gould, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
10 / 16
Caleb McLaughlin, 2016
Caleb McLaughlin, 2016
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
11 / 16
Caleb McLaughlin, 2017
Caleb McLaughlin, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
12 / 16
Gaten Matarazzo, 2016
Gaten Matarazzo, 2016
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
13 / 16
Gaten Matarazzo, 2017
Gaten Matarazzo, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
14 / 16
Ariel Winter, 2010
Ariel Winter, 2010
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
15 / 16
Ariel Winter, 2017
Ariel Winter, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison
16 / 16
Join the conversation
Millie Bobby BrownAward SeasonEmmy Awards
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Hair
Pink Won't Grow Out Her Hair, and the Reason Why Is So Heartwarming
by Kristina Rodulfo
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Couple Style
Celebrity Style
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Don't Even Have to Try to Master Couple Style
by Marina Liao
Alessia Cara No Makeup 2017 MTV VMAs
Celebrity Beauty
Alessia Cara Literally Had Her Makeup Wiped Off On Stage — and It's Empowering
by Kristina Rodulfo
Celebrity Emmy Awards Pictures
Award Season
Relive the Best Moments From the Star-Studded Emmy Awards!
by katie henry
Who Has the Most Emmy Wins?
Award Season
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is on the Verge of Dethroning This Emmy Awards Queen
by Michelle Konstantinovsky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds