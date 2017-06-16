Here's Your First Look at Season 4 of Younger! (Can You Tell We're Keen?)

Younger is one of those shows that kind of started off unassumingly and then suddenly became one of our favourites things to watch on TV, ever — especially when we're in binge mode.

If you haven't seen it yet, get on it here. We're already up to season four — which lands on Stan on June 29 — and below, we've got some exclusive images, plus the trailer, to get you ready for the new episodes. From what we can see, we're in for more of what we're enjoying so much: great storylines, characters you fall in love with and, yes, the amazing fashion. Scroll to take a look!