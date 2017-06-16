 Skip Nav
Here's Your First Look at Season 4 of Younger! (Can You Tell We're Keen?)
Younger Season 4 Pictures

View in slideshow
Image Source: Stan

Younger is one of those shows that kind of started off unassumingly and then suddenly became one of our favourites things to watch on TV, ever — especially when we're in binge mode.

If you haven't seen it yet, get on it here. We're already up to season four — which lands on Stan on June 29 — and below, we've got some exclusive images, plus the trailer, to get you ready for the new episodes. From what we can see, we're in for more of what we're enjoying so much: great storylines, characters you fall in love with and, yes, the amazing fashion. Scroll to take a look!

Trailer
Trailer
Image Source: Stan
1 / 18
Episode 1: Post Truth
Episode 1: Post Truth
Image Source: Stan
2 / 18
Image Source: Stan
3 / 18
Image Source: Stan
4 / 18
Image Source: Stan
5 / 18
Image Source: Stan
6 / 18
Episode 2: Gettin' Hygge With It
Episode 2: Gettin' Hygge With It
Image Source: Stan
7 / 18
Image Source: Stan
8 / 18
Image Source: Stan
9 / 18
Image Source: Stan
10 / 18
Image Source: Stan
11 / 18
Image Source: Stan
12 / 18
Episode 3: Forged in Fire
Episode 3: Forged in Fire
Image Source: Stan
13 / 18
Image Source: Stan
14 / 18
Image Source: Stan
15 / 18
Image Source: Stan
16 / 18
Image Source: Stan
17 / 18
Image Source: Stan
18 / 18
